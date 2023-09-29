Utah Jazz Center Attends Cincinnati-BYU Football Game

PROVO – New Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven took a trip down Interstate 15 to attend BYU‘s Big 12 Conference home opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars hosted the Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Friday, September 29.

Prior to kickoff, Yurtseven stood in the south end zone as BYU’s players ran onto the field.

“Taking in the sights,” the Jazz posted alongside a video of the moment on the team’s official X account.

About Omer Yurtseven

In July, the Jazz signed the center to a two-year deal.

The team announced the signing one day after the conclusion of Utah’s 2023 Las Vegas Summer League run.

“Free agent Omer Yurtseven has agreed on a two-year deal with the Utah Jazz, agent Keith Glass tells ESPN,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks posted on social media. “The starting salary in the first year is $2.8M.”

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the first year has a partial guarantee for Yurtseven while the second year of the deal is non-guaranteed.

Omer Yurtseven Offers Jazz Size, Youth

Yurtseven, a true seven-footer spent the first two years of his college career at North Carolina State before transferring to Georgetown for his final season.

The center began his career with Fenerbahçe SK U18 squad in 2013-14 before joining NC State.

After going undrafted, the Turkish big man began his career with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League before signing with the Miami Heat in May of 2021.

Omer Yurtseven can play. Love that pickup for Utah. That’s the type of move that goes mostly unnoticed know, but could pay off majorly down the line. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 17, 2023

Yurtseven averaged 5.2 points and 4.9 rebounds on 53.3 percent shooting in 65 career games with the Heat.

With Walker Kessler and Kelly Olynyk already on the roster, Yurtseven figures to operate as the Jazz’s third-string center this season.

Earlier in the offseason the Jazz signed restricted free agent Paul Reed to a three-year offer sheet but the Philadelphia 76ers matched the contract.

Yurtseven, forward Luka Samanic, and guard Kris Dunn each of partially, or non-guaranteed deals with the Jazz entering the 2023-24 season.

Cincinnati vs. BYU

The Bearcats arrived in Utah with a 2-2 record on the season, including 0-1 in Big 12 games. BYU began the season 3-1 and 0-1 in conference play.

This season, the Bearcats opened their schedule with back-to-back wins over Eastern Kentucky and Pittsburgh. Cincinnati will arrive in Provo coming off consecutive losses to Miami (Ohio) and No. 16 Oklahoma.

Friday’s contest was Cincinnati’s second road trip to Provo in program history.

The Cougars and Bearcats had only played twice before. Before 2023, BYU owned a 2-0 lead in the all-time series.

The Cougars and Bearcats first played in 2015. BYU hosted Cincinnati in Provo and won the contest, 38-24. The teams played in a rematch the following season. In 2016, the Bearcats hosted the Cougars. BYU won the second meeting, 20-3.

