Skyridge Falcons Dominate Beleaguered Lone Peak Knights

Sep 29, 2023, 9:35 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LEHI, Utah – Turnovers and Jackson Stevens were about all the Skyridge Falcons needed to beat Lone Peak 41-15 in a Region 3 showdown.

Lone Peak (3-5) went on the road to face undefeated Skyridge (8-0) on Friday, September 29.

First Quarter

Skyridge struck first when senior RB/WR Carter Sheffield took a screen pass from senior QB Jackson Stevens and barreled around the left side for a 13-yard touchdown. Lone Peak blocked the extra point, leaving the Falcons in front 6-0.

Later in the quarter, Lone Peak failed to turn an interception into points, punting back to the Falcons after a three-and-out.

Skyridge immediately drove the field and after a timeout on fourth-and-goal, Sheffield plunged into the end zone for his second touchdown of the night. SHS added the extra point to make it 13-0 with 59 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Second Quarter

After a personal foul penalty that moved Lone Peak into Falcon territory, Luke Christensen threw into coverage for the game’s second turnover.

On third-and-long, Stevens launched a great pass to Jack Burke down the left hash. Burke then finished the drive by catching a touchdown pass. Skyridge was threatening a blowout early in the second quarter, up 20-0.

The Knights’ nightmare continued with a fumble that was recovered by Skyridge with 10:45 left in the half.

Starting the drive from their own 46-yard line, Skyridge’s Trent Call broke several tackles before breaking free for a long catch and run touchdown that made it 27-0 Skyridge.

The Falcon defense forced another three-and-out and punt that Tavian Edwards returned into Knight territory.

Jackson Stevens and Trent Call connected again for a long touchdown to make it 34-0 Falcons with 6:05 left in the second quarter.

The Falcons took a 34-0 lead into halftime.

Third Quarter

A holding penalty negated a long kick return for Lone Peak to open the second half. The Knights’ first drive of the quarter ended on a fourth-and-long incompletion.

Skyridge increased its lead to 41-0 when Stevens hit Burke in the back of the end zone for his second touchdown of the night.

Lone Peak answered with a long passing touchdown from Luke Christensen to Trey Robinson that made it 41-7 with 2:48 left in the quarter.

Leading by 34, Skyridge turned to sophomore quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne.

Fourth Quarter

The Knights’ second touchdown came on a long screen pass to Gabriel Tom. Following a two-point conversion, Lone Peak trailed 41-15 with 7:08 left.

Sweetwyne and the Falcons offense ran out the clock for the 41-15 win.

