BYU’s Kedon Slovis, Darius Lassiter Connect For Go-Ahead TD Against Cincinnati

PROVO – BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis found a wide-open Darius Lassiter for a go-ahead touchdown during the Cougars’ game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars hosted the Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Friday, September 29.

RELATED: How To Watch BYU Football Versus Cincinnati Bearcats

With six seconds remaining in the first half, Slovis found an open Lassister for a 22-yard touchdown. The score pushed BYU in front of Cincinnati, 14-10.

The Slovis-Lassiter score capped a three-play, 82-yard drive that took only 30 seconds.

QUICK STRIKE to take the lead before the half!! 📺 ESPN: https://t.co/JF3bVPdNe2 pic.twitter.com/5Uw6YX3AtP — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

Following the play, Lassiter had one reception for 22 yards and a touchdown. It was Lassiter’s third touchdown reception of 2023. The former Eastern Michigan player entered the game with 17 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns this season.

At halftime, Slovis was 4/10 passing for 71 yards and one touchdown. Through the first four games of the season, the former USC and Pitt signal-caller had thrown for 1,017 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.3 percent completion rate.

BYU’s game against Cincinnati is broadcast on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Cincinnati vs. BYU

The Bearcats arrived in Utah with a 2-2 record on the season, including 0-1 in Big 12 games. BYU began the season 3-1 and 0-1 in conference play.

This season, the Bearcats opened their schedule with back-to-back wins over Eastern Kentucky and Pittsburgh. Cincinnati will arrive in Provo coming off consecutive losses to Miami (Ohio) and No. 16 Oklahoma.

Friday’s contest was Cincinnati’s second road trip to Provo in program history.

The Cougars and Bearcats had only played twice before. Before 2023, BYU owned a 2-0 lead in the all-time series.

The Cougars and Bearcats first played in 2015. BYU hosted Cincinnati in Provo and won the contest, 38-24. The teams played in a rematch the following season. In 2016, the Bearcats hosted the Cougars. BYU won the second meeting, 20-3.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland