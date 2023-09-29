LJ Martin Bursts For Touchdown During Cincinnati-BYU Football Game

On the Site:
Sep 29, 2023, 10:24 PM

PROVO – Freshman running back LJ Martin burst toward a royal blue end zone before crossing the goal line for a touchdown during BYU‘s game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

LJ Martin extends BYU’s lead over Cincinnati

The Cougars hosted the Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Friday, September 29.

RELATED: How To Watch BYU Football Versus Cincinnati Bearcats

With 11:38 to go in the third quarter, Martin flew down the field dodging would-be tacklers before reaching the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown.

Martin’s touchdown run helped the Cougars stretch their lead to 21-10.

Martin’s run capped a five-play, 73-yard drive that lasted 2:02.

Following the score, Martin had seven carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for two yards.

The freshman entered the game with 56 rushes for 223 yards and two touchdowns through the first four games of the season.

BYU’s game against Cincinnati is broadcast on ESPNKSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Cincinnati vs. BYU

The Bearcats arrived in Utah with a 2-2 record on the season, including 0-1 in Big 12 games. BYU began the season 3-1 and 0-1 in conference play.

The Bearcats opened their schedule this season with back-to-back wins over Eastern Kentucky and Pittsburgh. Cincinnati arrived in Provo coming off consecutive losses to Miami (Ohio) and No. 16 Oklahoma.

Friday’s contest was Cincinnati’s second road trip to Provo in program history.

The Cougars and Bearcats had only played twice before. Before 2023, BYU owned a 2-0 lead in the all-time series.

The Cougars and Bearcats first played in 2015. BYU hosted Cincinnati in Provo and won the contest, 38-24. The teams played in a rematch the following season. In 2016, the Bearcats hosted the Cougars. BYU won the second meeting, 20-3.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

