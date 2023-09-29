BYU Band Performs All Big 12 Conference Fight Songs During Halftime Show

PROVO, Utah – BYU Athletics is proud of its membership in the Big 12 Conference.

That was again displayed during Friday night’s football game against Cincinnati.

#BYU band is performing snippets of all 14 fight songs in the Big 12 Conference.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/e2ZRa7iblO — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

It was a historic game for BYU, the first Big 12 Conference home matchup at LaVell Edwards Stadium. So everywhere you looked, there was Big 12 branding for those in attendance to consume.

From full-sized footballs, concession stand cups, and even the halftime show from the BYU Marching Band.

BYU’s Marching Band performed all 14 fight songs at halftime of the BYU/Cincinnati game. The band performed snippets of each song from all 14 members during the 2023-24 academic year.

They started with the legacy ten members alphabetically, then worked their way to the three newcomers previously in the AAC (Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF).

Their final act was a rendition of BYU’s fight song, “Rise & Shout.”

#BYU Marching Band 🎺 Sounds of football season 🏈 pic.twitter.com/JRw92D9Mob — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

Many Big 12 personnel, including Commissioner Brett Yormark, were in attendance for Friday’s Big 12 home debut for BYU.

Clearly, BYU wanted to impress their Big 12 peers that they value being league members. After 12 years of FBS Independence, being in a conference has been a source of pride for BYU athletics as they continue to navigate their first year in the league.

After Friday night’s contest against Cincinnati, BYU has home games in the Big 12 against Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Oklahoma remaining.

