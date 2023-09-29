Utah Football Suffers First Loss Of Season To No. 19 Oregon State Beavers

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Utah Utes football team suffered its first loss of the season to the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers in Reser Stadium on Friday.

Outside of a late touchdown by tight end Thomas Yassmin, the Utes offense couldn’t build any momentum against the Beavers.

Utah Football Vs. Oregon State Football

Pregame

As was suspected, no Cam Rising again for the #Utes. pic.twitter.com/FvazvNmXkO — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

Oregon State won the toss and deferred to the second half. Utah offense will be up first.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

First play not ideal, second play, nice fake hand-off to Jaylon Glove while passing to Money Parks…we all fell for it.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Wide open pass from Nate Johnson to Devaughn Vele. #Utes moving the ball pretty well early on.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

#Utes going for it on 4th and 6, but can’t complete. Turnover on downs at the Oregon State 35. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

DJ U tucks and runs for a big gain to start the OSU drive, floats a pass to the sideline on the next play. 2nd and 10 OSU.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Levani Damuni was ready for that run play. 3rd and 5 for the Beavers on the Utah 27.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Oregon State goes for it on 4th and 1, gets the conversion. 1st and 10 from the Utah 22.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

False start moves OSU from the Utah 22 back to the 27. 1st and 15 for the Beavers.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Beavers on the board first.#UTAHvsOSU — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Utah killed themselves on 4th and 1 with 12 players on the field. This is not boding well. Bouwmeester out to punt.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

16 yard pass from DJ U moves the chains for OSU. #Utes ready on the 1st down play. Loss of one for the Beavers.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Guess who? Jonah Elliss on 3rd and 11 for the sack. Defense buckled down this possession for OSU and the Beavers will punt.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER Oregon State leads the #Utes 7-0. Utah in possession of the ball and will pick back up on 3rd and 5 after the break.#GoUtes #UTAHvsOSU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

Second Quarter

Nate Johnson gets nailed as he attempts to pass to Emery Simmons. Pass is dropped, Jack Bouwmeester out to punt.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Logan Fano blasts through and gets to DJ U for a nine-yard sack. However, he’s down on the ground and getting attended to after the play.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Utah gets to Aiden Chiles again. 3rd and 22 for the Beavers. Punt team comes out.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Jaylon Glover finds a hole and gets the first down. Best run of the night for the #Utes#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Looks like Spencer Fano is banged up on the play. Woof.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Chris Curry takes a handoff and bruises his way for a few yards. 3rd and 2 for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Welp. That was an inopportune false start…#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Nate Johnson launches one on 3rd and 7. Falls incomplete. Punt team runs out. Just brutal.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

DJ U nearly intercepted by Lander Barton on 3rd and 7. Beavers to punt, but not before the #Utes take a timeout. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Bad punt gives the #Utes decent field position. They really need to make something happen…preferably with no more injuries. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Nate Johnson keeps and gains two. Spencer Fano is back out and playing. Jaylon Glover aggressive with the “B Button” moves gains 20 yards and a first down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Nate Johnson attempts a pass to Money Parks on 3rd and 8 that falls incomplete. Second play in a row he’s had room on the sideline to run for big plays and has hesitated to do so. Bouwmeester punts. OSU to start on their 8-yard line.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Sione Vaki met Deshaun Fenwick and pushed him back seven yards. Doesn’t matter as DJ U launches one for for a 40-yard reception next play.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Oregon State sits on the Utah 35 on 2nd and 10. #Utes force him from the pocket and he throws away. 3rd and 10.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

DJ U hits his receiver in the hands, but it falls incomplete. Beavers punt away. #Utes to start on their 20.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

#Utes opt to run the clock and head into the half. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

HALFTIME Oregon State with a 7-0 lead over the the #Utes. Penalties and drops have been Utah’s worst enemy in the first half. Nate Johnson currently 3-11 passing. Jaylon Glover is the lead back with 10 carries for 43 yards.#UTAHvsOSU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Utah kicks away to start the second half. Oregon State will start on their 25 after a touchback.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

DJ U wastes zero time moving the Beavers to the Utah 47 off a big pass play.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Utah defense remained stout on the run. DJ U overthrew his receiver on 3rd and 9. Beavers will punt.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Utah was getting good chunk plays on the run and then opted to pass on 3rd and 4 which fell incomplete.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Another big completed pass from DJ U puts the Beavers in Utah territory. One more pass and OSU is in for their second score of the night.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Silas Bolden is GOLDEN! ✨@BeaverFootball extends the lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZTH0bGwrdk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Utah trying something new on this drive with Bryson Barnes.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Bryson Barnes finds Landen King for the conversion on downs. Offense is moving a little.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Bryson Barnes gets clocked as he scrambles for yards. 3rd and 7 once we’re back from a timeout for an injured OSU player.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Play is now being reviewed for potential targeting.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Oregon State does indeed get penalized for targeting which moves the chains for Utah.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Bryson Barnes completes a pass to Mikey Matthews. Follows that up with a hand-off to Jaylon Glover. 3rd and 2 for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Jaylon Glover gets the hand-off again and comes up a yard short. 4th and 1 for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

#Utes convert on 4th and 1. Bryson Barnes goes for Thomas Yassmin who gets another first down, but stayed down of a while. He is up and walking on his own. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Bryson Barnes goes for Money Parks in the endzone and the flag comes out for interference. #Utes 1st and 5 at the OSU goal.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Bad snap results in sack number two for Bryson Barnes. 3rd and 23 for Utah that results in an interception.#Utes just can’t get out of their own way today. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Oregon State calls timeout on 3rd and 2. They currently sit on their 32 yard line with 1:02 left to play in the 3rd quarter. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

END OF 3rd QUARTER Oregon State leads the #Utes 14-0 and are currently on the move. 2nd and 4 on the Utah 48.#UTAHvsOSU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Cole Bishop under review for targeting, ruled not targeting.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Oregon State burst through for their third touchdown after Utah is caught offsides.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

ANOTHER TD FOR BOLDEN AND @BeaverFootball! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h65wPi337f — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Oh boy. Bryson Barnes is down after roughing the passer called. Targeting is tacked on. Nate Johnson back out as quarterback. When it rains it pours.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

Nate Johnson sacked on 3rd and 6. Got up a little gimpy. It’s been that kind of day.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 30, 2023

RELATED: Cole Bishop Pulls Down Fourth-Quarter Interception Against Oregon State

Utah is on the board at last 🏈#UTAH 7 | #OSU 21 5:05 Q4#UTAHvsOSU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

RELATED: Thomas Yassmin Puts Utah On Board Against Oregon State In Fourth

Final from Corvallis. No. 10 @Utah_Football suffers first #Pac12 loss of the season to No. 19 Oregon State.#Utes pic.twitter.com/fDfTuvihuq — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

The Utes look on to their next matchup against the California Golden Bears on October 14. Utah will be back in front of the MUSS at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.