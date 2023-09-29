Week 8: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Timpanogos improved to 5-2 after surviving a back-and-forth slugfest on the road against Payson.

Timpanogos Timberwolves 35 @ Payson Lions 30

The Timberwolves scored 21 straight first-half points but Payson answered with two long scoring strikes to tie the score before halftime. Kade Edwards hit Cooper Swasey for a 70-yard score and then found Micah Swasey minutes later for a 92-yard touchdown pass.

In the third quarter, Chase Riggs and Cache McCann combined for back-to-back touchdown passes to give the Timberwolves all the points they would need. Payson scored nine fourth-quarter points but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Week 8 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

No. 21 Provo Bulldogs 29 @ Spanish Fork Dons 22

After trailing all night, back-to-back touchdowns from Spencer Tupou and Kaden Vest gave Spanish Fork their first lead, 22-21 with 3:54 left. Provo had just enough time to drive into the red zone before Tagai Lesa capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown. Provo added a two-point conversion for the 29-22 final score.

Region 9

Cedar Reds 28 @ Dixie Flyers 31

In a matchup of 3-4 teams, Cedar City scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to tie the game at 28. The Flyers responded to the late Cedar touchdown with a field goal from Jonathan Bibiano Vargas for the 31-28 win.

No. 8 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 61 @ Hurricane Tigers 7

Crimson Cliffs improved to 7-1 by demolishing the hapless Hurricane Tigers. McCord Christensen and Steele Barden combined to help Crimson Cliffs build a 48-0 halftime lead. Hurricanes only touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Dylyn Gabriel found Austyn McRoberts with a 54-yard scoring strike.

Snow Canyon Warriors 21 @ Desert Hills Thunder 31

Thunder running back Tytan Mason was everywhere on Friday night. Mason scored four touchdowns, including a 75-yard run late in the third quarter. Snow Canyon battled with Semaj Thompson and Cael Johnson catching long scoring passes from Talan Kelly but the Warriors came up short.

Region 10

Hillcrest Huskies 48 @ Stansbury Stallions 14

Luke Daynes capitalized on excellent field position for the Stallions, scoring three short rushing touchdowns in the first 17 minutes of play. Stansbury built a three touchdown advantage before Steven Hoskins found Josiah Gonzales with a 32-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The win helped Stansbury improve to 4-4.

Tooele Buffaloes 49 @ Murray Spartans 14

Vaughn Gritzmacher scored three opening half touchdowns as his Tooele teammates combined to build a 42-7 halftime advantage. Buffaloes QB Kaden Dean threw two touchdown passes in the 35-point win as Tooele improved to 4-4.

Jordan Beetdiggers 0 @ No. 10 Park City Miners 35

Park City (8-0) remained undefeated with a spirited shutout over the visiting Jordan Beetdiggers. Elijah Warner found the end zone on ten and 27-yard first half runs as all the scoring happened in the opening 24 minutes of play. Lincoln Jackson connected with Reece Smith for a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Region 11

Mountain Crest Mustangs 38 @ Bear River Bears 27

Owen Olsen hit Eli Braegger from 35-yards away for the only first quarter touchdown for either team. The Mustangs would answer with 28 unanswered points to put the game out of reach. Casey Crofts would throw three touchdown passes for Mountain Crest in the win while Olsen threw four touchdowns in the loss.

No. 20 Ridgeline Riverhawks 52 @ Logan Grizzlies 14

The Riverhawks pasted Logan at Grizzly Field on Friday night. Jackson Lindsay led all players with three rushing touchdowns including a 22-yard second quarter scoring scamper. QB Nate Dahle threw three touchdowns for the Riverhawks with Carson Cox (2) and Graham Livingston each finding the end zone.

Green Canyon Wolves 7 @ No. 18 Sky View Bobcats 21

Sky View (8-0) remained undefeated with a Cache Valley rivalry win over Green Canyon (5-3). Brevin Egbert got the Bobcats on the scoreboard when he found the end zone from 15 yards out near the end of the first quarter. Sky View’s lead grew to 21-0 with another rushing TD from Egbert and a 43-yard scoring passing from Carson Thatcher to Liam Guthrie. The Wolves added their only touchdown of the night late in the third quarter when Payton Wilson found Tanner Ferrin from 18 yards out.

Non-region

Cottonwood Colts 7 @ Uintah Utes 37

Cottonwood remains winless after falling by 30 against the Utes. Dace O’Bagy scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two through the air, as Uintah ran by the Colts. O’Bagy ran for the games first two scores before linking up with JD Pickup for two short passing touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters. Robbie Jensen scored the Colts only touchdown late in the third quarter.

