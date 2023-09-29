BYU WR Chase Roberts Flies For 59-Yard Touchdown Against Cincinnati

PROVO – Cougar wideout Chase Roberts caught a pass from Kedon Slovis before flying ahead of the defense for a touchdown during BYU‘s game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars hosted the Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Friday, September 29.

RELATED: How To Watch BYU Football Versus Cincinnati Bearcats

With 2:53 left in the third quarter, Slovis hit Roberts with an intermediate pass before the wide receiver broke down the field and reached the goal line by outrunning the Bearcats.

Roberts’ catch extended BYU’s lead to 28-13.

The Slovis-Roberts connection capped a four-play, 74-yard drive that took 2:31 off the clock.

After the touchdown, Roberts had four receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown. The American Fork High School product entered the contest with 18 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Slovis was 8/16 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns after the score.

BYU’s game against Cincinnati is broadcast on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Cincinnati vs. BYU

The Bearcats arrived in Utah with a 2-2 record on the season, including 0-1 in Big 12 games. BYU began the season 3-1 and 0-1 in conference play.

This season, the Bearcats opened their schedule with back-to-back wins over Eastern Kentucky and Pittsburgh. Cincinnati will arrive in Provo coming off consecutive losses to Miami (Ohio) and No. 16 Oklahoma.

Friday’s contest was Cincinnati’s second road trip to Provo in program history.

The Cougars and Bearcats had only played twice before. Before 2023, BYU owned a 2-0 lead in the all-time series.

The Cougars and Bearcats first played in 2015. BYU hosted Cincinnati in Provo and won the contest, 38-24. The teams played in a rematch the following season. In 2016, the Bearcats hosted the Cougars. BYU won the second meeting, 20-3.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland