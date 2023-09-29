Week 8: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber used a last-minute Alex Johnson field goal to survive an upset bid by the plucky Farmington Phoenix.

Weber Warriors 30 @ Farmington Phoenix 27

Taking advantage of two failed Weber two-point chances in the second half, Farmington’s Easton Wright found Jake Metcalfe for a 17-yard touchdown with 2:52 remaining. The extra point made it 27-27 but Weber was able to drive into the Phoenix red zone before kicking the 25-yard game-winning field goal.

RELATED: Skyridge Falcons Dominate Beleaguered Lone Peak Knights

Week 8 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Region 1

Fremont Silverwolves 7 @ No. 12 Syracuse Titans 42 (Thursday, September 28)

The Titans improved to 6-2 with a thorough domination of Fremont on Thursday night. Syracuse scored the first 42 points before giving up an inconsequential fourth-quarter touchdown to Fremont. Jake Hopkins connected with Shaun Blanton for four scoring passes.

No. 16 Davis Darts 31 @ Layton Lancers 21

Davis improved to 7-1 while the Lancers continue to look for their first win of the year, falling to 0-7. The Darts trailed 21-17 in the fourth quarter after Ryan Wensel scored for Layton with 11:19 left. Bode Sparrow answered five minutes later, catching a 31-yard pass from Tradon Bessinger to re-take the lead. Owen Talbot scored from one yard out to give Davis some breathing room.

Region 2

Riverton Silverwolves 6 @ No. 17 Bingham Miners 31

The 4-4 Miners defense shut out Reverton’s offense with the only Silverwolves touchdown coming on a second-quarter fumble recovery. Boston Singley threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Miners. Carson Sudbury and Chase Swensen scored rushing touchdowns for Bingham.

No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers @ Copper Hills Grizzlies

The Grizzlies only points came on a Nate Kitchen second-quarter touchdown run. Aside from that, Corner Canyon continued its customary high-scoring way of winning as Isaac Wilson threw four touchdown passes, including three TD’s to recent Utah State commit Tate Kjar.

Super excited and grateful to announce my commitment to Utah State University!! Thank you to everyone who has helped get me here!!! Go Aggies!!🐮🤘🏽🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/MXmF7M1b2H — Tate Kjar (@TateKjar) September 23, 2023

No. 7 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 33 @ N0. 19 Herriman Mustangs 24

Despite trailing 24-17 at halftime, Mountain Ridge scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to improve to 6-1 this season. After trading scores throughout the first half, the Sentinels Brody Laga kicked three second-half field goals sandwiched around a 60-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Bingham to Legend Glasker early in the fourth quarter that gave Mountain Ridge the lead for good.

RELATED: Week 8: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

Region 3

No. 4 Pleasant Grove Vikings 10 @ No. 5 American Fork Cavemen 31

Pleasant Grove’s seven-game winning streak came to an end and the Cavemen bounced back from a surprising loss last week to win convincingly. The Cavemen defense shut Pleasant Grove out over the final three quarters in the 21-point win. Dylan Story threw two touchdown passes in the win.

No. 9 Lehi Pioneers 31 @ Westlake Thunder 6

Lehi’s Boston Fabrizio put the Pioneers on the scoreboard with a 30-yard first-quarter interception return for a touchdown and never looked back. Mays Madsen scored touchdowns on the ground and through the air as Lehi improved to 6-2.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports