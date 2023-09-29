Week 8: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

On the Site:
Sep 29, 2023, 11:09 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber used a last-minute Alex Johnson field goal to survive an upset bid by the plucky Farmington Phoenix.

Weber Warriors 30 @ Farmington Phoenix 27

Taking advantage of two failed Weber two-point chances in the second half, Farmington’s Easton Wright found Jake Metcalfe for a 17-yard touchdown with 2:52 remaining. The extra point made it 27-27 but Weber was able to drive into the Phoenix red zone before kicking the 25-yard game-winning field goal.

RELATED: Skyridge Falcons Dominate Beleaguered Lone Peak Knights

Week 8 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Region 1

Fremont Silverwolves 7 @ No. 12 Syracuse Titans 42 (Thursday, September 28)

The Titans improved to 6-2 with a thorough domination of Fremont on Thursday night. Syracuse scored the first 42 points before giving up an inconsequential fourth-quarter touchdown to Fremont. Jake Hopkins connected with Shaun Blanton for four scoring passes.

No. 16 Davis Darts 31 @ Layton Lancers 21

Davis improved to 7-1 while the Lancers continue to look for their first win of the year, falling to 0-7. The Darts trailed 21-17 in the fourth quarter after Ryan Wensel scored for Layton with 11:19 left. Bode Sparrow answered five minutes later, catching a 31-yard pass from Tradon Bessinger to re-take the lead. Owen Talbot scored from one yard out to give Davis some breathing room.

Region 2

Riverton Silverwolves 6 @ No. 17 Bingham Miners 31

The 4-4 Miners defense shut out Reverton’s offense with the only Silverwolves touchdown coming on a second-quarter fumble recovery. Boston Singley threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Miners. Carson Sudbury and Chase Swensen scored rushing touchdowns for Bingham.

No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers @ Copper Hills Grizzlies

The Grizzlies only points came on a Nate Kitchen second-quarter touchdown run. Aside from that, Corner Canyon continued its customary high-scoring way of winning as Isaac Wilson threw four touchdown passes, including three TD’s to recent Utah State commit Tate Kjar.

No. 7 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 33 @ N0. 19 Herriman Mustangs 24

Despite trailing 24-17 at halftime, Mountain Ridge scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to improve to 6-1 this season. After trading scores throughout the first half, the Sentinels Brody Laga kicked three second-half field goals sandwiched around a 60-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Bingham to Legend Glasker early in the fourth quarter that gave Mountain Ridge the lead for good.

RELATED: Week 8: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

Region 3

No. 4 Pleasant Grove Vikings 10 @ No. 5 American Fork Cavemen 31

Pleasant Grove’s seven-game winning streak came to an end and the Cavemen bounced back from a surprising loss last week to win convincingly. The Cavemen defense shut Pleasant Grove out over the final three quarters in the 21-point win. Dylan Story threw two touchdown passes in the win.

No. 9 Lehi Pioneers 31 @ Westlake Thunder 6

Lehi’s Boston Fabrizio put the Pioneers on the scoreboard with a 30-yard first-quarter interception return for a touchdown and never looked back. Mays Madsen scored touchdowns on the ground and through the air as Lehi improved to 6-2.

