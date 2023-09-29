Cougars Capitalize On Bearcats’ Special Teams Fumble With LJ Martin TD

PROVO – The BYU Cougars took advantage of a special teams mistake by Cincinnati and converted their next possession into a touchdown against the Bearcats.

Special teams error leads to BYU touchdown

The Cougars hosted the Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Friday, September 29.

RELATED: How To Watch BYU Football Versus Cincinnati Bearcats

At the end of the third quarter, the Bearcats forced the Cougars to punt the ball on a 4th & 13 from their own 22-yard line. Ryan Rehkow unleashed a 53-yard kick that was touched but not possessed by Cincinnati’s Braden Smith. BYU’s Austin Riggs recovered the loose ball at the Cincinnati 15-yard line.

Five plays later, BYU running back LJ Martin powered his way across the goal line for a one-yard touchdown run. Martin’s score gave the Cougars a 35-20 lead. Martin’s rush capped a five-play, 15-yard drive that took 2:19.

Following the touchdown, Martin had 10 carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one reception for two yards.

There was a brief moment after BYU’s three-and-out where momentum felt like it was swinging back to Cincy. Special teams comes up big for BYU. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

The freshman entered the game with 56 rushes for 223 yards and two touchdowns through the first four games of the season.

BYU’s game against Cincinnati is broadcast on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Cincinnati vs. BYU

The Bearcats arrived in Utah with a 2-2 record on the season, including 0-1 in Big 12 games. BYU began the season 3-1 and 0-1 in conference play.

The Bearcats opened their schedule this season with back-to-back wins over Eastern Kentucky and Pittsburgh. Cincinnati will arrive in Provo after consecutive losses to Miami (Ohio) and No. 16 Oklahoma.

Friday’s contest was Cincinnati’s second road trip to Provo in program history.

The Cougars and Bearcats had only played twice before. Before 2023, BYU owned a 2-0 lead in the all-time series.

The Cougars and Bearcats first played in 2015. BYU hosted Cincinnati in Provo and won the contest, 38-24. The teams played in a rematch the following season. In 2016, the Bearcats hosted the Cougars. BYU won the second meeting, 20-3.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland