BYU Football Earns First Big 12 Conference Win By Beating Cincinnati

PROVO – The BYU football team picked up their first conference victory as a member of the Big 12 as the Cougars defeated the visiting Cincinnati Bearcats.

BYU beats Cincinnati for first Big 12 win

The Cougars hosted the Bearcats for their Big 12 home opener at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Friday, September 29.

BYU defeated Cincinnati, 35-27.

Pregame

#BYU QB Kedon Slovis looking to get the Cougars their first Big 12 conference win. #BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/ZyQiBxBvXL — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

Coach & Pops are in the building👊 pic.twitter.com/7S8RTUMus0 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

#BYU QB commit Noah Lugo is here at tonight’s game.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

#BYU WR Parker Kingston is going through phase one of warmups. Also, notable freshman Koa Eldregde appears to be suited up as a potential depth option tonight at WR.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

Injured #BYU RB Aidan Robbins throwing passes in pregame with LJ Martin.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/Trm5NaUO3R — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

#BYU DB Eddie Heckard went through phase one of pregame warmups. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is in the house for #BYU vs. Cincinnati.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/qV2rkKAEZp — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

Nice to hear on #BYU pregame with Kalani Sitake that Ben Bywater is not lost of the season. He’s hoping to have him back for the TCU game. @kslsports #BYUFootball — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 30, 2023

The great Hans Olsen (@975hans) during #BYU Sports Network pregame: “If BYU goes 4-1 after tonight, I’m gonna go down to the locker room and extend Kalani Sitake myself. … It would be a beautiful start to the 2023 season.”#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

It’s always a pleasure to have Commissioner Yormark and representatives from the @Big12Conference in Provo!! pic.twitter.com/KdZVPtRIwo — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

#BYU’s linebackers without Ben Bywater tonight against Cincinnati: Max Tooley

AJ Vongphachanh

Harrison Taggart

Ace Kaufusi

Chaz Ah You

Fisher Jackson

Siale Esera

Ammon Hannemann

Sione Moa#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

those unis tho 🥶 pic.twitter.com/PrGf7wVGvs — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

#BYU AD Tom Holmoe lights the Y to celebrate BYU’s invite to the Big 12.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/Ecy4x67FAu — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

#BYU President C. Shane Reese and Advancement VP Keith Vorkink are the Alumni Flag Bearers. pic.twitter.com/X9rYSfNGEm — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

the math checks out. pic.twitter.com/UIFPggzpUF — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗜𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗼. The Commish is in the building. pic.twitter.com/Z5a1whAfdR — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 30, 2023

$50 and 5 more years added. https://t.co/Z7ORHImgrw — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 30, 2023

Our alumni flag bearers 💙 pic.twitter.com/0mVb6woC5g — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

Team flags today:

USA: Max Tooley LB

State: Ammon Hannemann LB

Big 12: John Nelson DT

Sione Veikoso 72: Joshua Singh#BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

#BYU takes the field for their first conference home game in the Big 12. #GoCougs #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/rpx1NBeSQe — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

#BYU’s three opening plays: three runs, good for a first down.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

First running back off the bench for #BYU is Miles Davis and he immediately gets a carry.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

LaVell Edwards Stadium, home of BIG 12 Football. pic.twitter.com/xGcXjdXJjq — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

CB Jakob Robinson with his 3rd INT of the year. 7th INT of his career and 1st pick-six #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

BYU’s defense comes up with the fast start this week. Big play once again from Robinson. Doing what he does. https://t.co/eqyQ8X03xE — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

#BYU defense shows up early with a PICK-6! Jakob Robinson takes it to the house. Early momentum for the Cougars has to feel good. — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 30, 2023

Max Tooley is out there HITTIN tonight. Stepping up without Bywater at linebacker.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

Robinson now one of 17 nationally (entering the weekend) with 3 interceptions on the season. He is one of only 4 with 3 INTs and a pick-six #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

THERE GOES THAT MAN. 💨 pic.twitter.com/cxNfP9l2dG — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

Illegal touching in #BYU football games is becoming a tradition. Nice to see this one go in favor of the Cougs. — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 30, 2023

1st quarter stats: pic.twitter.com/yNtsVFum7C — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

Second Quarter

With 4 tackles so far, LB AJ Vongphachanh is now over 250 career tackles at BYU and Utah State. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

Cincinnati just completed an 18-play drive. Converted two third downs and one fourth down conversion en route to a 27 yard touchdown pass.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

17-play drive ends in a 27-yard touchdown pass. The previous 16 plays only amassed 63 yards on the drive. Time of possession GREATLY favoring the Bearcats. They’ve had the ball for 13:50 of this game. #BYU #BYUFootball @ksl — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 30, 2023

32 plays for Cincinnati compared to only 11 plays for #BYU so far. Cougars need a long sustained drive here. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 30, 2023

Run blocking has slightly improved tonight, but the pass block has been the worst it’s been all season. Gotta worry about the defense wearing down with the number of plays they’ve had already. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 30, 2023

250 CAREER TACKLES for our guy @aj_v25!!! pic.twitter.com/6veulB0M2u — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

backflips with a normal jumprope wasn’t extreme enough 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S7wxxvdQFc — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) September 30, 2023

#BYU offense had promise on drive No. 1 of this game. Hasn’t recaptured any of the momentum in the drives since. Cincy’s defense is legit as Aaron Roderick said they would be.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

Ryan Rehkow’s 66-yard punt is a season-long. The @RayGuyAward candidate entered the game today as the FBS active career leader in punt average. He is at 47.2 now for his career. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

What a Scene in Provo❕😮 @byufootball ‘s 1st ever Big 12 Game at home | 📺 ESPN | pic.twitter.com/iiddDStVuy — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 30, 2023

Why did Cincinnati throw a 4-yard pass on 3rd & 9? — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

What a demoralizing end to the half for Cincinnati’s defense, which had been so good until that drive. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 30, 2023

What a drive! Under one minute to go in the half, #BYU‘s offense comes to life, storming down the field for an 82-yard drive in 30 seconds. Touchdown from Kedon Slovis to Darius Lassiter.#BYUFootball #GoCougs #Big12 pic.twitter.com/ufQSb8Pfxt — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

QB Kedon Slovis was 3-3 for 69 yards on the drive. Darius Lassiter with the 22-yard TD reception. 9th passing TD for Slovis this season and 3rd receiving TD for Lassiter. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

Maybe #BYU should go no-huddle/hurry up the entire second half on offense. Wow. @kslsports #BYUFootball — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 30, 2023

Impressive way to close the half from #BYU’s offense. Before that TD drive, BYU had 38 total yards of offense. Gained 69 on that drive alone. Gives BYU a lead at the half.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

QB Kedon Slovis is now over 11,000 collegiate passing yards (11,061) with time at USC, Pittsburgh and BYU. BYU quarterbacks with 11,000+ passing yards

1. Ty Detmer 15,031

2. Max Hall 11,365

3. John Beck 11,021#BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

Cougs on top at the break. pic.twitter.com/VUHRNuxnAE — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

#BYU band is performing snippets of all 14 fight songs in the Big 12 Conference.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/e2ZRa7iblO — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

LB Max Tooley had 9 tackles in the first half matching his season high for a game. His career high is 13. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

QUICK STRIKE to take the lead before the half!! 📺 ESPN: https://t.co/JF3bVPdNe2 pic.twitter.com/5Uw6YX3AtP — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

Can Confirm…. The Cougar Tail is Legit. 😁 Thank you for the hospitality Provo! pic.twitter.com/cxlfROyVgG — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 30, 2023

Closed it out with Rise & Shout. pic.twitter.com/AUJI1u2nyi — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

Tooley’s 9 tackles tonight also give him 250 career tackles, joining teammate LB AJ Vongphachanh in the 250 club. LB Ben Bywater has 247. No other team in the FBS has three different LBs with more than 200 career tackles. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

WR Darius Lassiter with his 3rd TD reception (22 yards) leads BYU through 5 games. He had 4 touchdowns last season at Eastern Michigan in 13 games played. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

LaVell Edwards Stadium at golden hour 😍 pic.twitter.com/KKcSlyF8g4 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

BYU’s 3-play, 82-yard TD drive took just 30 seconds. It was the second-longest scoring drive of the year (85 yards SUU) and the quickest with multiple plays (had 2 1-play drives in 10 seconds against Arkansas) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

#BYU defense opens the third quarter holding Cincinnati to a three-and-out after giving up eight yards on the first play. Nice stop.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

33-yard reception by WR Chase Roberts was the longest play of the night for either team. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

After starting 1-7, QB Kedon Slovis was 6 for his last 6 before that incompletion. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

RB LJ Martin’s 3rd rushing TD of the season/career (29 yards). #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

No huddle has changed the game. Smart call by Kalani and A-Rod to go that direction. It’s paying dividends. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 30, 2023

When LJ Martin gets rolling, it’s a sight to see. https://t.co/81T6ZGeFJb — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

Martin’s 29-yard rush the longest rush of the game for either team. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

#BYU Marching Band 🎺 Sounds of football season 🏈 pic.twitter.com/JRw92D9Mob — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

fun night at LES🤙 pic.twitter.com/gDoqkVkXm1 — BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) September 30, 2023

WOW. — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

Y’ALL SAW THAT RIGHT!? — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

Whoa. Kedon Slovis connects with Chase Roberts for a 59-yard touchdown. Roberts showing the top-end speed people don’t give him enough credit for. #BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

Chase Roberts with some speed! Slovis did an amazing job eluding the sack before the 59-yard TD pass to Roberts. The offensive floodgates have opened!#BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 30, 2023

THATS ANOTHER COUGAR TOUCHDOWN. pic.twitter.com/PH7KZ3gvrb — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

59-yard TD reception for Chase Roberts ties his career long (Utah Tech 2022). He is also set a new career-high with 126 yards tonight. Previous high was 122 vs. Baylor in 2022. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

.@aLJayMartin is THAT dude 👀@BYUfootball adds to its lead in front of a packed house in Provo. 📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/Yy2TgX3pqW — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 30, 2023

3rd TD of the year for Roberts, 6th of his career. 10th passing TD for Slovis, 78 for his career. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

Cincinnati TE Chamon Metayer with an impressive touchdown grab. Has the potential to be the play of the week. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

LS Austin Riggs with his first career fumble recovery. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

AUSTIN RECOVERS THE FUMBLE ON THE PUNT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/l9z89NfIaS — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

BYU – 28

Cincinnati – 20 End of 3rd pic.twitter.com/IjOWOsII13 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

Long snapper Austin Riggs comes up with a fumble recovery on a muffed Cincinnati punt. #BYU will take over on Cincinnati 15 yard line.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

Stats after 3Q: pic.twitter.com/xarbz6fOw4 — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

Fourth Quarter

There was a brief moment after BYU’s three-and-out where momentum felt like it was swinging back to Cincy. Special teams comes up big for BYU. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

First career pass for RB LJ Martin and first career reception for QB Kedon Slovis (2 yards) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

Tonight’s attendance for BYU’s home Big 12 opener: 63,834 (sellout). Largest crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium since 64,301 against Utah in 2009. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

RB LJ Martin with his 4th rushing TD of the season. Second game with multiple rushing TDs (Arkansas 2) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

might be the coolest kid we know. pic.twitter.com/0xuTuU5FIL — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

Tyler Batty is playing the best football of his BYU career right now. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

DE Tyler Batty and DT Atunaisa Mahe combine for the sack. 3 sacks on the year for Batty, 12.5 in his career. Mahe 4.5 for his career. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

The largest crowd since 2009. pic.twitter.com/eE11sqBNPa — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 30, 2023

BYU was 16 of 16 on the red zone scores this season before that miss. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

LB Max Tooley with a career high 14 tackles tonight. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

LJ Martin’s four rushing touchdowns through his first five-career games are the most for a true freshman BYU running back since Luke Staley’s eight through five games in 1999. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 30, 2023

4-1 about as well as could be expected for Cougs. Take it and move on to October — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) September 30, 2023

No one more sure-handed than Chase Roberts to put on the hands team for an onside kick. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

Up next for BYU

With the win, the Cougars improved their record to 4-1 this season.

The Cougars have a bye in Week 6 of the college football season.

BYU’s next game on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs on October 14.

BYU/Cincinnati Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper