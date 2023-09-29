On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
BYU Football Earns First Big 12 Conference Win By Beating Cincinnati

Sep 29, 2023, 11:47 PM

PROVO – The BYU football team picked up their first conference victory as a member of the Big 12 as the Cougars defeated the visiting Cincinnati Bearcats.

BYU beats Cincinnati for first Big 12 win

The Cougars hosted the Bearcats for their Big 12 home opener at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Friday, September 29.

BYU defeated Cincinnati, 35-27.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Up next for BYU

With the win, the Cougars improved their record to 4-1 this season.

The Cougars have a bye in Week 6 of the college football season.

BYU’s next game on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs on October 14.

BYU/Cincinnati Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

