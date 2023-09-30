Week 8: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Bountiful went into Brigham City and handed the Box Elder Bees their first loss of the 2023 season

Bountiful Redhawks 34 @ No. 14 Box Elder Bees 28

The Redhawks took a 14-point first-quarter lead but Box Elder didn’t flinch, scoring two second-quarter touchdowns to trail 21-14 at halftime. Ten straight third-quarter points for the Bees gave them a 24-21 late in the third. A Britton Tidwell 20-yard touchdown catch from Emerson Geilman sent the game to overtime. Jacob Brooks’ two-yard scoring run in the first overtime ended up being the game-winner.

Week 8 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

Cyprus Pirates 0 @ West Jordan Jaguars 28

28 first-half points was all the Jaguars would need against Cyprus on Friday night. Dominic Overby scored twice, a 60-yard first-quarter run, and caught a touchdown from Riley Warner. This was the first shutout of the season for West Jordan’s defense.

No. 24 Granger Lancers 67 @ Taylorsville Warriors 8

The Lancers blew out the winless Warriors, running up a 34-0 first-quarter lead before letting their foot off of the gas in the second half for a 59-point victory. Carson Su’esu’e threw seven touchdown passes with Landon Figueroa the beneficiary of five TD passes. Jordan Tu’uao (2) and Uisi Tu’uao also caught touchdown passes.

Hunter Wolverines 7 @ Kearns Cougars 36

Tied 7-7 in the waning seconds of the first half, Kearns Cougar Teki Finau finished a drive with a one-yard touchdown run to give Hunter a 14-7 halftime lead. The Wolverines came out of halftime looking like a different team, scoring all 22 second-half points on their way to the 29-point win.

Region 5

Bonneville Lakers 41 @ Clearfield Falcons 3

The winless Falcons offense struggled all night against Bonneville in a 38-point loss. Max Diaz found the end zone twice on passes from Talon Rocha and once on an interception return for a touchdown. Clearfield closed the first half with a 32-yard Trace Hansen field goal but could not muster any offense the rest of the night.

Woods Cross Wildcats 38 @ Northridge Knights 21

Charlie Coats scored twice from inside the five-yard line as Woods Cross improved to 5-3 on the back of three double-digit scoring quarters. Northridge couldn’t take advantage of the 90-yard kick return touchdown from Jaxon Fresques to open the second half.

Viewmont Vikings 16 @ No. 22 Roy Royals 43

Viewmont returns home having had enough of DaeQwan Snider. Snider scored four rushing touchdowns in the Royals 27 point win over Viewmont. Snider’s first three touchdowns came in the first half as Roy jumped out to a 21-0 lead. The Royals extended their advantage to 43-0 before letting their foot off the gas in the final quarter.

Region 6

No. 6 Brighton Bengals 10 @ Alta Hawks 24

In an upset, Alta scored the final 21 points on their way to a surprising two-touchdown win over the Bengals. Matt McKea scored two one-yard fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Hawks to victory. Alta improves to 5-3 while Brighton falls to 6-2.

Skyline Eagles 0 @ East Leopards 37

Skyline remains winless after a blowout loss to 3-4 East. After a scoreless first quarter, East exploded for 23 points in the second to start the rout. Michael Nunu Fonua was the man of the night, scoring four rushing touchdowns, including a 44-yard sprint to end the first half.

No. 11 West Panthers 36 @ Highland Rams 15

West scored the first 36 points with Highland tallying their 15 points in the final quarter with the outcome no longer in question. Five different Panthers scored touchdowns and Dodi Makassa split the uprights with an impressive 50-yard field goal to end the first half.

Region 7

Cedar Valley Aviators 19 @ Orem Tigers 31

Orem held a 10-0 lead when Cedar Valley’s Chevas Gregory scored a rushing touchdown from three yards out in the third quarter. From there, both teams traded scoring plays that included a 78-yard rushing touchdown from Orem’s Feleti Longi and a 42-yard scoring pass from the Aviator’s Luke Espersen to Champ Buffett.

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 23 @ No. 15 Springville Red Devils 31

Springville improved to 6-2 thanks to four combined touchdowns from Tevita and Lisiate Valeti. Tevita ran four two scores while Lisiate ran for one and threw for another touchdown in the Red Devils win. Banks Jackson had two touchdowns for the Golden Eagles.

Wasatch Wasps @ No. 3 Timpview Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds used a dominating 44-7 win over visiting Wasatch to improve to 6-2 this season. Timpview held a 24-0 lead before Carter Bucad scored from 12 yards away for the Wasps. Sophomore quarterback Helaman Casuga threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Non-region

Mountain View Bruins 14 @ Salem Hills Skyhawks 41

Salem Hills scored two quick touchdowns but Mountain View tied the game at 14 in the third quarter after a 75-yard pitch and catch from Sei Lesa to Ty Mullen. From there, the Skyhawks scored 27 unanswered points for the win. Tate Allred scored two rushing touchdowns and Kort Stewart caught a pair of touchdowns in the win.

