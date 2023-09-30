On the Site:
One person dead in hit-and-run crash in Murray

Sep 30, 2023, 9:46 AM | Updated: 10:05 am

MURRAY — Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene Friday night.

The Murray City Police Department said the person was crossing 900 East south of a crosswalk near 6300 South when they were hit in the northbound lanes. The crash happened at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Witnesses said the vehicle was a newer model Nissan Frontier with a roof rack and a broken headlight on the passenger side.

Police have not identified the victim and the department’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Anyone with information on the crash to call police at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR23-35447.

