Colby Bowman Shakes Free For 63-Yard Touchdown As Aggies Trail

LOGAN, Utah – Freshman McCae Hillstead’s deep strike ability shows up again with Colby Bowman putting Utah State on the scoreboard late in the first half.

USU wraps up its non-conference schedule in Storrs, Connecticut facing the 0-4 Connecticut Huskies.

Following a UConn field goal and with the Huskies in total control, Hillstead helped his Aggie team gather some momentum when he dropped back and found a wide-open Bowman for the pair’s second touchdown connection in as many weeks.

Before the scoring strike, Hillstead was 3-of-7 for 12 yards and two interceptions in his second career start. Utah State has 22 yards rushing and 97 total yards at the half as they trail 17-7.

UConn possessed the ball for 24:20 in the first half.

Utah State Versus UConn All-Time Series

This will mark the second consecutive season these two programs have faced each other but only the third time all-time.

In last season’s opener for both teams, USU used three turnovers to fight back from 14 down before prevailing 31-20. Logan Bonner threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Brian Cobbs eight times for 108 yards and a score. Calvin Tyler Jr. carried 33 times for 161 rushing yards, a 4.9 yards per carry average.

The first meeting between these two programs saw the Aggies hold off a UConn rally to win 38-31 in November 2001. Jose Fuentes led Utah State with 234 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Senior RB Emmett White ran for 117 yards, finding the end zone twice in the win.

Utah State Aggies Week Five Captains

The Aggies named five captains ahead of their week five matchup with UConn.

Senior defensive back Michael Anyanwu; senior defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka; senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn; junior running back Davon Booth; and junior kicker Elliot Nimrod.

How To Watch Utah State Aggies vs. UConn Huskies

Saturday, September 30 – Rentschler Field | Storrs, CT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

TV: CBS Sports Network

• Chris Lewis, Ross Tucker, & Keiana Martin

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-3) is finishing its 2023 non-conference schedule against the Connecticut Huskies (0-4) on Saturday, September 30.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

