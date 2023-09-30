Cooper Legas Finds Jalen Royals For TD After Hillstead Injury

On the Site:
Sep 30, 2023, 12:14 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Former Utah State starter Cooper Legas didn’t miss a beat when he took over for an injured McCae Hillstead in the third quarter on Saturday. Legas needed two plays to throw his fourth touchdown pass of the season.

USU wraps up its non-conference schedule in Storrs, Connecticut facing the 0-4 Connecticut Huskies.

RELATED: Son’s Death Pushes Utah State’s Blake Anderson To Face Vulnerabilities

With the Aggies trailing 17-7 and starting QB McCae Hillstead in the medical tent, Legas found Jalen Royals in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to bring USU within a field goal at 17-14.

Royals has a team-high four catches for 53 yards to go with the touchdown. Colby Bowman has the Aggies other touchdown.

RELATED: Colby Bowman Shakes Free For 63-Yard Touchdown As Aggies Trail

Utah State Versus UConn All-Time Series

This will mark the second consecutive season these two programs have faced each other but only the third time all-time.

RELATED: Performance Of McCae Hillstead Gives Utah State Positive Outlook

In last season’s opener for both teams, USU used three turnovers to fight back from 14 down before prevailing 31-20. Logan Bonner threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Brian Cobbs eight times for 108 yards and a score. Calvin Tyler Jr. carried 33 times for 161 rushing yards, a 4.9 yards per carry average.

The first meeting between these two programs saw the Aggies hold off a UConn rally to win 38-31 in November 2001. Jose Fuentes led Utah State with 234 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Senior RB Emmett White ran for 117 yards, finding the end zone twice in the win.

RELATED: Week 4: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Utah State Aggies Week Five Captains

The Aggies named five captains ahead of their week five matchup with UConn.

Senior defensive back Michael Anyanwu; senior defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka; senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn; junior running back Davon Booth; and junior kicker Elliot Nimrod.

How To Watch Utah State Aggies vs. UConn Huskies

Saturday, September 30 – Rentschler Field | Storrs, CT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

RELATED: Linebacker Change Highlights Week Five Utah State Depth Chart

TV: CBS Sports Network

• Chris Lewis, Ross Tucker, & Keiana Martin

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-3) is finishing its 2023 non-conference schedule against the Connecticut Huskies (0-4) on Saturday, September 30.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

