Cooper Legas Finds Jalen Royals For Third Touchdown Pass Of Second Half

LOGAN, Utah – Cooper Legas and Jalen Royals and formed a special connection in the second half against UConn. The pair has combined for three touchdowns in less than a quarter of play as Utah State leads 31-24 early in the final quarter.

After 15 and 71-yard scoring hookups in the third quarter, Legas answered a UConn touchdown by finding a wide-open Royals for his third touchdown of the half.

Legas has thrown three touchdowns on 8-of-9 completions for 182 yards. Royals has six catches for a career-high three touchdowns.

Utah State Versus UConn All-Time Series

This will mark the second consecutive season these two programs have faced each other but only the third time all-time.

In last season’s opener for both teams, USU used three turnovers to fight back from 14 down before prevailing 31-20. Logan Bonner threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Brian Cobbs eight times for 108 yards and a score. Calvin Tyler Jr. carried 33 times for 161 rushing yards, a 4.9 yards per carry average.

The first meeting between these two programs saw the Aggies hold off a UConn rally to win 38-31 in November 2001. Jose Fuentes led Utah State with 234 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Senior RB Emmett White ran for 117 yards, finding the end zone twice in the win.

Utah State Aggies Week Five Captains

The Aggies named five captains ahead of their week five matchup with UConn.

Senior defensive back Michael Anyanwu; senior defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka; senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn; junior running back Davon Booth; and junior kicker Elliot Nimrod.

How To Watch Utah State Aggies vs. UConn Huskies

Saturday, September 30 – Rentschler Field | Storrs, CT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

TV: CBS Sports Network

• Chris Lewis, Ross Tucker, & Keiana Martin

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

