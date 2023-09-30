Waterline break causes road to collapse near Malad River

FIELDING, Box Elder County — A part of a road collapsed into the Malad River in Fielding, Utah, Saturday afternoon.

The Fielding Fire Department told KSL that a waterline broke on 15600 North near the Malad River.

Officials say that Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office is setting up barricades on the road and two of Fielding’s fire trucks are assisting.

Fire officials say the collapse should not affect commuters as there are nearby detours.

Officials did not report any injuries in this collapse or when the road will be reopened.