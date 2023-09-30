On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Waterline break causes road to collapse near Malad River

Sep 30, 2023, 3:22 PM

A portion of 15600 South collapsed into the Malad River. (Jerry Richards/Fielding Fire)...

A portion of 15600 South collapsed into the Malad River. (Jerry Richards/Fielding Fire)

(Jerry Richards/Fielding Fire)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

FIELDING, Box Elder County — A part of a road collapsed into the Malad River in Fielding, Utah, Saturday afternoon.

The Fielding Fire Department told KSL that a waterline broke on 15600 North near the Malad River.

Officials say that Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office is setting up barricades on the road and two of Fielding’s fire trucks are assisting.

Fire officials say the collapse should not affect commuters as there are nearby detours.

Officials did not report any injuries in this collapse or when the road will be reopened.

A portion of 15600 South collapsed into the Malad River. (Jerry Richards/Fielding Fire) A portion of 15600 South collapsed into the Malad River. (Jerry Richards/Fielding Fire) A portion of 15600 South collapsed into the Malad River. (Jerry Richards/Fielding Fire) A portion of 15600 South collapsed into the Malad River. (Jerry Richards/Fielding Fire)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

One of the returning Hill Air Force Base pilots embracing their child....

Alex Cabrero

Hill Air Force Base Fighter Wings return from 3-month deployment to the Middle East

Hill Air Force Base Fighter Wings return from a 3-month mission in the Middle East, helping provide air support in the war against terrorism.

23 minutes ago

Miss Utah USA Noelia Voigt is crowned as Miss USA 2023....

Alex Rees, CNN

Utah’s Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023

Noelia Voigt of Utah was crowned the new Miss USA in Reno, Nevada, at the culmination of the 2023 pageant at the Grand Sierra Resort on Friday night.

2 hours ago

...

Angie Denison and Dan Rascon, KSL TV

HOPE: The Tabernacle Choir World Tour

This documentary offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the iconic Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as it embarked on a momentous world tour, with Mexico as its inaugural destination.

5 hours ago

A medical training device shut down checked baggage screening operations at Salt Lake City Internat...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘Unusual’ find at Salt Lake City airport prompts brief baggage shutdown, TSA travel reminder

Transportation Security Administration agents working at Salt Lake City International Airport got quite a scare recently, which is now being used as a reminder of how to bring "unusual" items to an airport.

6 hours ago

File - Murray police cars. (Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)...

Josh Ellis

One person dead in hit-and-run crash in Murray

Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene Friday night.

7 hours ago

"The History of the Saints" documentary presents a look at the martyrdom of Joseph and Hyrum Smith....

Glenn Rawson, KSL TV

History of the Saints

This brief documentary is a look at the martyrdom of Joseph and Hyrum Smith. It gives a glimpse of Joseph's final theological sermon, final devotional address to the Latter-day Saints, and excerpts from the last heartfelt letters he wrote to his wife Emma before his death.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Waterline break causes road to collapse near Malad River