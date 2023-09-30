Weber State Forces Three Late Interceptions To Complete Comeback Over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. – The Weber State Wildcats football team outscored the Northern Colorado Bears 21-0 in the fourth to come back from down 14.

The Wildcat’s defense forced three interceptions in less than three minutes late in the final quarter.

First Half

Weber State got the ball first at Nottingham Field and made the most of it.

The Wildcats pieced together a 75-yard drive in less than four minutes which ended in a Kris Jackson rushing touchdown.

Northern Colorado answered nearly immediately.

They took only two minutes to go 75 yards and got into the end zone for six.

The Wildcats blocked the PAT attempt to keep the score at 7-6.

On Weber State’s second drive of the game, they were knocking on the door of the red zone but the Bears defense held strong and forced a fourth down.

The Wildcats lined up for a 32-yard field goal but it missed.

Northern Colorado then took 15 plays to go 78 yards. At the beginning of the second quarter, QB Jacob Sirmon found Fisher Clements for the Bear’s first lead of the game.

Weber State looked to answer but could only get one first down before being forced to punt.

Northern Colorado saw an opportunity to crack the game open and they took it. They went on another long-winded drive which ended in a 28-yard touchdown run from junior David Afari.

The Bears went for two and converted to take a 21-7 lead.

After getting into UNC territory, Weber State QB Kylan Weisser looked to make it a one-score game before the half with a deep ball to the end zone.

Bears DB Tizell Lewis reeled in an interception in the end zone.

The Wildcats forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with two minutes in the half.

Weisser would throw his second interception on a short crossing route near the 30-yard line.

Weber State trailed Northern Colorado, 21-7, at halftime.

Second Half

The Wildcats defense stepped up big in the third quarter.

They allowed just 29 yards of total offense and two first downs.

On Weber State’s first drive of the second half, they made it all the way into the red zone. Faced with a 4th & 2, the Wildcats went for it but couldn’t convert and turned the ball over on downs.

After not scoring on that drive, Weber State recorded -4 yards of offense for the remainder of the third quarter.

The Wildcats forced a punt and got the ball to start the fourth. They needed a big play to build some momentum and start the comeback in Greeley.

Weber State put together a three-minute scoring drive with six minutes left in the game.

Weisser kept the ball on the goal line to lower the Bear’s lead to seven points.

The Wildcats got the ball back after forcing a three-and-out.

It appeared that disaster struck for WSU when QB Kylan Weisser threw his third pick of the game.

However, just two plays later, Weber State returned the favor when DB Abraham Williams picked off UNC. The defensive line got through and forced an errant pass.

On offense, RB Kris Jackson ran the ball four straight plays and found the end zone to tie the game at 21.

With momentum on their side, the Wildcats put pressure on the Bear’s offense to try and force another turnover.

They did just that.

With just under two minutes left, Winston Reid intercepted Jacob Sirmon and ran it all the way back for six.

Weber State intercepted Sirmon for a third time on the Bears final possession to seal the game and complete the comeback.

The Wildcats pick up their first win in conference play and improve to 3-2 overall.

Weber State returns home for their next game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on October 7.

