On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Raiders Release Chandler Jones, Capping Final Tumultuous Month With Team

Sep 30, 2023, 4:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders released defensive end Chandler Jones on Saturday, ending a tumultuous final month with the club in which he lashed out several times on social media.

The Raiders’ decision to release Jones, who had been on the non-football illness list, came one day after he was arrested by Las Vegas police for allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. He’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4.

Las Vegas also placed linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee) on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least next four games. Linebacker Kana’i Mauga was signed to the active roster, and cornerback Tyler Hall and linebacker Malik Reed were activated off the practice squad.

RELATED STORIES

Jones’ issues with the Raiders first surfaced shortly before Las Vegas’ season opener on Sept. 10 at Denver when he accused the team of locking him out of the facility. He was especially critical of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

This week, Jones was highly active on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, making unusual allegations regarding the death of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, among other bizarre posts.

McDaniels wouldn’t get into specifics about Jones at Friday’s news conference, but was asked about how concerned he is in general about players’ well-being.

“I care for all of them,” McDaniels said. “I think we all do. We want the best for all of our players, former players, etc. So, that will never change. That part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we’ve coached and got an opportunity to know and work with.”

The Raiders signed Jones in March 2022 hoping that he would bolster their pass rush, but he had just 4 1/2 sacks last season. Jones has 112 career sacks.

His absence this season has had a noticeable effect on the Raiders, who don’t have another pass rusher to better free up Maxx Crosby. Las Vegas has tried several options, including moving Crosby all over the line to decrease the number of double teams. He has two sacks in three games.

The Raiders are at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Forces Three Late Interceptions To Complete Comeback Over Northern Colorado

The Weber State Wildcats football team outscored the Northern Colorado Bears 21-0 in the fourth quarter to come back from down 14.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Exemplifies Next Man Up Mentality In Win Over UConn

Utah State needed a variety of big plays in big moments to complete another comeback win under head coach Blake Anderson.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blocked Extra Point Allows Utah State To Survive After Second-Half Comeback

A blocked extra point in the final minute allowed Utah State to survive another slow start and a quarterback injury to beat UConn 34-33.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cooper Legas Finds Jalen Royals For Third Touchdown Pass Of Second Half

Cooper Legas and Jalen Royals and have found a way to form a special connection in the second half against UConn.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cooper Legas Finds Jalen Royals For TD After Hillstead Injury

Former Utah State starter Cooper Legas didn't miss a beat when he took over for an injured McCae Hillstead in the third quarter on Saturday.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

McCae Hillstead Leaves Game With Injury, Cooper Legas Inserted For Utah State

McCae Hillstead has been replaced by Cooper Legas after appearing to suffer a second-half injury against UConn. 

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Raiders Release Chandler Jones, Capping Final Tumultuous Month With Team