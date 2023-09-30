On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Utah QB Bryson Barnes Traveled Home With Team Following Hospital Visit

Sep 30, 2023, 9:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes was hospitalized following a big hit against the Oregon State Beavers on Friday.

It has since been confirmed that Barnes left the hospital and traveled back to Utah with the team.

Barnes wasn’t starting against OSU but he made an appearance while the Utes trailed the Beavers 14-0 in the third quarter.

Barnes did generate a bit of a spark for the Utes offense before he was hit in the abdomen with the helmet of a Beaver defender.

The hit caused Barnes to stay down on the turf and he was eventually subbed back out for Nate Johnson.

Utah’s next game isn’t until October 14. So, Barnes and the other injured Utes have some time to recover.

Injuries Are Mounting For Utah As They Look To BYE Week

Whittingham was clearly very concerned about Barnes and his well-being, noting that whatever he did or didn’t do out on the field hardly matters in the grand scheme of things.

“The main thing is he is in the hospital right now and we’re very concerned about him and his health,” Whittingham said. “That’s the key right now. His performance pales compared to that.”

Additionally, Utah suffered some other injury blows that they really can’t afford, but to Whittingham’s credit, he was adamant it’s still not an excuse and the team will figure out how to move forward.

“It doesn’t look good for [Logan] Fano, it doesn’t look good for Charlie [Vincent], I know it doesn’t look good for Bryson. Spencer Fano has got an issue, so we lost four, five, six more guys, but we never, ever use that as an excuse. Ever. We just keep moving ahead and playing with the guys that we’ve got that are healthy.”

Thankfully, the Utes will be on BYE this coming week, and Whittingham thinks it couldn’t come at a better time.

“It’s very welcome,” Whittingham said. “It’s going to be an opportunity to regroup and see where we are at. See what the roster looks like going forward.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

