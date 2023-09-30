Southern Utah’s Football Game Against Central Arkansas Delayed Due To Weather

SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds saw their Week 5 football game against the Central Arkansas Bears be grounded during the second half due to a weather delay.

SUU football game delayed by weather

The Thunderbirds hosted the Bears at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah on Saturday, September 30. The game was Southern Utah’s first league game of the 2023 season. It was Central Arkansas’ second game in United Athletic Conference play.

Following the conclusion of the third quarter, the football contest entered a weather delay because of lightning in the Cedar City area.

“UPDATE: The game has been delayed due to lightning,” Southern Utah football posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Stay tuned for updates.”

UPDATE: The game has been delayed due to lightning ⚡️ Stay tuned for updates#TBirdNation — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) October 1, 2023

In late August, Southern Utah’s season-opening game at Arizona State was delayed for more than two hours because of lightning. The Thunderbirds fell short in their comeback attempt against the Sun Devils.

At the end of the third quarter, the Bears owned a 26-14 lead over the Thunderbirds.

Southern Utah’s Justin Miller had thrown for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 14/30 passing up to that point of the game.

Timothy Patrick and Zack Mitchell were on the receiving end of Miller’s touchdown tosses.

Braedon Wissler led the T-Birds’ ground attack with six carries for 55 yards.

The Thunderbirds entered Week 5 with a 1-3 record to start their season. Central Arkansas arrived in Southern Utah with a 2-2 record, including 1-0 in UAC play.

Southern Utah’s game against Central Arkansas is broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

