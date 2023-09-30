On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Southern Utah’s Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against Central Arkansas

Sep 30, 2023, 10:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah football program suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Central Arkansas Bears after the Thunderbirds’ comeback attempt fell a couple of points short.

Southern Utah falls at home to Central Arkansas

The Thunderbirds hosted the Bears at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah on Saturday, September 30.

RELATED: Southern Utah Shuts Down Western Illinois For First Win Of Season

SUU lost to Central Arkansas, 29-27.

After falling behind by double-digits, the Thunderbirds made a strong push in the second half and were a successful two-point conversion away from tying the game in the final minutes.

The T-Birds fell into an early hole after the Bears scored first on a field goal three and a half minutes into the contest. Near the end of the opening quarter, Central Arkansas extended its lead to 10-0 with the game’s first touchdown.

Southern Utah got on the scoreboard after Justin Miller connected with Timothy Patrick for an eight-yard touchdown with 13:35 remaining in the first half. Miller’s toss to Patrick cut Central Arkansas’ lead to 10-7.

Two minutes later, the Bears responded with a touchdown of their own. Central Arkansas extended its lead to 17-7 with the score. The Bears added to their total with another field goal at the 7:27 mark of the second quarter.

Central Arkansas took a 20-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, the Thunderbirds started their second half scoring with a touchdown pass from Miller to Zach Mitchell that was good for 22 yards and six points. The touchdown trimmed Central Arkansas’ lead to 20-14.

The Bears bounced back with another touchdown of their own to make it a 26-14 game.

Following the third quarter, the game entered a 30-minute weather delay due to lightning.

RELATED: Southern Utah’s Football Game Against Central Arkansas Delayed Due To Weather

After the delay, Central Arkansas pushed its advantage to 29-14 with a field goal in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

Southern Utah made its final push when Miller connected with Patrick for 25 yards and six points with 6:52 to go.

Four minutes later, Miller found Patrick again, this time for 20 yards and another touchdown.

The score made it a 29-27 game. However, the Thunderbirds were unsuccessful on the subsequent two-point conversion.

RELATED STORIES

The Thunderbirds used their timeouts to stop the clock and managed to force the Bears to punt on their next drive.

After getting the ball back, Southern Utah’s offense stalled and turned the ball over on downs with a little over a minute left to play and the Bears took victory formation.

Miller finished the game 20/44 passing for 186 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Patrick led SUU’s receivers with five catches for 79 yards and three touchdowns.

Up next for Southern Utah

With the loss, the Thunderbirds fell to a 1-4 record this season.

Southern Utah’s next game is on the road against the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday, October 7 at 5 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Football Drops To Colorado State Following Second-Half Run

The Utah Tech Trailblazers lost to the Colorado State Rams, 41-20, after getting outscored 20-3 in the second half.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah’s Football Game Against Central Arkansas Delayed Due To Weather

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds saw their game against the Central Arkansas Bears be grounded during the second half due to a weather delay.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah QB Bryson Barnes Traveled Home With Team Following Hospital Visit

After a hit sent him to the hospital, QB Bryson Barnes was able to check out and travel back to Utah with the team.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raiders Release Chandler Jones, Capping Final Tumultuous Month With Team

The Las Vegas Raiders released defensive end Chandler Jones on Saturday, ending a tumultuous final month with the club.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Forces Three Late Interceptions To Complete Comeback Over Northern Colorado

The Weber State Wildcats football team outscored the Northern Colorado Bears 21-0 in the fourth quarter to come back from down 14.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Exemplifies Next Man Up Mentality In Win Over UConn

Utah State needed a variety of big plays in big moments to complete another comeback win under head coach Blake Anderson.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Southern Utah’s Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against Central Arkansas