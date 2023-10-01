NFL Animates Alternate London Game Broadcast With Toy Story Theme

SALT LAKE CITY – The NFL took its use of alternate broadcasts to another level with an animated Toy Story-themed version of the Week 4 London game between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars hosted the Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, October 1.

In addition to the main broadcast for the game, the league tried out an alternate broadcast using animation. The Falcons vs. Jaguars contest was showcased “Funday Football” on Disney+ as a football game taking place in the world of Toy Story.

This… is wild. 🏈 Toy Story Funday Football on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/jVMeBAyxZ7 — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023

Instead of Wembley Stadium, Atlanta and Jacksonville played in the room of Andy, a main character in Pixar Animation Studio’s 1995 animated movie.

In Andy’s room, elements of the Toy Story series participated in the game. “The Claw” assisted by placing the ball at the line of scrimmage before each play.

THE CLAW IS SPOTTING THE BALL 🏈 Toy Story Funday Football on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/DsaXThRnth — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023

Early in the first half, the Toy Story Funday Football appeared to be a popular choice for football fans.

In January 2021, the NFL presented an alternate broadcast of a playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears on Nickelodeon.

The league followed that up with additional games on Nickelodeon in January 2022 and December 2022.

The broadcasts were geared toward a younger audience and featured elements like Nickelodeon’s signature slime.

Earlier in 2023, the NFL announced that another Nickelodeon game would take place on Christmas Day between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. In February 2024, Super Bowl LVIII will be simulcast in a Nickelodeon format.

The Week 4 game between the Falcons and Jaguars is broadcast as “Toy Story Funday Football” on Disney+ and the main broadcast is available via ESPN+.

