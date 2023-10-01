Instant Replay: Jazz Part-Owner Dwyane Wade Hits Hole-In-One At Pebble Beach

SALT LAKE CITY – NBA legend and Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade hit a hole-in-one while golfing at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is located in Pebble Beach, California.

On September 30, the NBA great shared a video of his achievement on Instagram.

“My first hole-in-one baby. At Pebble Beach,” Wade shouted in the video. “I’ve been waiting on this hole for three years! That’s what I’m talking about.”

“From the NBA hall of fame to the Pebble Beach Hall of Fame,” Wade captioned his social media post. “I might as well get golf tattooed on my body, I’m locked in for life! HOLE -IN-ONE!

Earlier in 2023, NBA superstar and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry had a hole-in-one while playing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf Tournament. Curry’s hole-in-one was at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

A few months before Curry’s feat, former BYU Cougars and current NFL linebacker Kyle Van Noy joined the hole-in-one club. Van Noy achieved the golfing accomplishment while playing at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach, California.

About Dwyane Wade

The Jazz announced that Wade was joining the organization’s ownership group in April 2021.

Prior to Wade joining the Jazz, he played in the NBA for 16 seasons, 14 of which were as a member of the Miami Heat.

Wade retired from playing in 2019.

During his career, Wade was a 13-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion.

