Police: Fatal car accident on US 189 in Provo Canyon

Oct 1, 2023, 1:08 PM | Updated: 2:08 pm

Car accident on US189 on October 1, 2023. (Steve Fisher)...

Car accident on US189 on October 1, 2023. (Steve Fisher)

(Steve Fisher)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A crash involving a truck carrying a trailer and a semi-truck took place at mile marker 20 on U.S. Route 189 near Deer Creek. Police have confirmed at least one person died.

A fire on the side of the road is being addressed, but the cause is unknown at this time. Multiple vehicles are stopped in the road. The identity of the victim or victims involved has not yet been released, nor has the number of cars involved.

“One lane is [now] open in both directions. The crash involves a pickup pulling a trailer and a semi-truck,” Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper Wright said.

View of the accident in Provo Canyon on Oct. 1, 2023. (Steve Fisher)

View of the accident in Provo Canyon on Oct. 1, 2023. (Steve Fisher)

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

