Former Bingham TE Dalton Schultz Scores First Touchdown With Houston Texans

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Bingham High School standout Dalton Schultz scored his first touchdown as a member of the Houston Texans during their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Texans hosted the Steelers at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, October 1.

With 10:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, Texans quarterback CJ Stroud pitched the ball to Devin Singletary before the running back tossed a six-yard pass into the end zone on a trick play.

Schultz caught Singletary’s pass for his first touchdown reception as a member of the Texans.

The touchdown gave the Texans a 23-6 lead.

The Singletary-Schultz connection capped a 10-play, 58-yard drive that took 5:20.

Houston ended up beating Pittsburgh, 30-6.

Schultz finished the game with three receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Schultz entered Week 4 with seven receptions for 47 yards through the first three games of the season.

With the win, the Texans improved their record to 2-2.

Houston’s next game is on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Dalton Schultz

Following his high school career at Bingham, Schultz played for the Stanford Cardinal.

After his time at Stanford, the Cowboys selected Schultz during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Schultz saw little playing time during his first two seasons in the league. In 2020, he caught the first touchdown of his NFL career and finished the year with four scores.

In 2021, Schultz had a breakout year for Dallas. He had 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, the former Miner posted 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

In March, Schultz signed with the Texans after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys.

