Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins Scores First NFL Touchdown

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins scored his first NFL touchdown during the final minutes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New Orleans Saints.

Deven Thompkins scores first NFL touchdown

With 3:44 to go in the fourth quarter, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield shuffled out of the pocket to buy time before finding a diving Thompkins. The former Aggie hauled in a catch on the dive right at the goal line.

Thompkins’ catch helped Tampa Bay stretch its lead to 23-9.

The Buccaneers ended up winning the game by a score of 26-9.

Thompkins finished the contest with four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also added one carry for 11 yards and one punt return for seven yards.

With the win, the Buccaneers improved to a record of 3-1 this season.

Tampa Bay’s next game is at home against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Deven Thompkins

Before playing in the NFL, Thompkins played for the Aggies from 2018-21.

The receiver recorded 171 receptions for 2,519 yards and 15 touchdowns during his USU career. He added 15 rushes for 138 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

In 2021, Thompkins had a career-high 102 catches for 1,704 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished the season as the nation’s second-leading receiver in yards.

He also helped USU to an 11-3 record, a Mountain West title, and an LA Bowl victory last season.

After not getting selected in the NFL Draft, Thompkins signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in April 2022.

