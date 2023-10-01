On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins Scores First NFL Touchdown

Oct 1, 2023, 2:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins scored his first NFL touchdown during the final minutes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New Orleans Saints.

Deven Thompkins scores first NFL touchdown

With 3:44 to go in the fourth quarter, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield shuffled out of the pocket to buy time before finding a diving Thompkins. The former Aggie hauled in a catch on the dive right at the goal line.

Thompkins’ catch helped Tampa Bay stretch its lead to 23-9.

The Buccaneers ended up winning the game by a score of 26-9.

Thompkins finished the contest with four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also added one carry for 11 yards and one punt return for seven yards.

With the win, the Buccaneers improved to a record of 3-1 this season.

Tampa Bay’s next game is at home against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Praises Former Utah State WR Deven Thompkins

About Deven Thompkins

RELATED STORIES

Before playing in the NFL, Thompkins played for the Aggies from 2018-21.

The receiver recorded 171 receptions for 2,519 yards and 15 touchdowns during his USU career. He added 15 rushes for 138 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

In 2021, Thompkins had a career-high 102 catches for 1,704 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished the season as the nation’s second-leading receiver in yards.

He also helped USU to an 11-3 record, a Mountain West title, and an LA Bowl victory last season.

After not getting selected in the NFL Draft, Thompkins signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in April 2022.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Scores First NFL TD, Lifts Rams To OT Win Over Colts

Puka Nacua scored his first NFL touchdown in overtime and lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a Week 4 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Bingham TE Dalton Schultz Scores First Touchdown With Houston Texans

Dalton Schultz scored his first touchdown as a member of the Houston Texans during their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryder Cup Stays At Home For Europeans, US Loses Its Seventh Straight In Europe

Europe won back the the Ryder Cup on Sunday, extending its seven-year dominance over the Americans on home soil.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Drops In AP Top 25 After First Loss Of 2023

Utah football suffered their first loss of the season to Oregon State and subsequently dropped in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Jazz Part-Owner Dwyane Wade Hits Hole-In-One At Pebble Beach

NBA legend and Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade hit a hole-in-one while golfing at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Animates Alternate London Game Broadcast With Toy Story Theme

The NFL took its use of alternate broadcasts to another level with an animated Toy Story-themed version of the Falcons vs. Jaguars game.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins Scores First NFL Touchdown