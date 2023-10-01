Rams WR Puka Nacua Scores First NFL TD, Lifts Rams To OT Win Over Colts

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua scored his first NFL touchdown in overtime and lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a Week 4 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts hosted the Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, October 1.

With 5:49 left in overtime, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Nacua on a pass over the middle of the field. The former BYU star sprinted toward the goal line and through would-be tacklers before reaching the end zone.

Nacua’s touchdown catch was his first career score and it lifted the Rams to a 29-23 victory.

The touchdown capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:11.

Nacua finished the game with a team-high nine receptions for a career-high 163 yards and a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble.

With the win, the Rams improved their record to 2-2 this season.

Los Angeles’ next game is at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

