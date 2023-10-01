On the Site:
Utah Jazz Unveil Training Camp Roster Ahead Of 2023-24 Season

Oct 1, 2023, 5:17 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz revealed their current roster for the franchise’s training camp in preparation for the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Jazz unveiled the roster on Sunday, October 1.

Utah’s training camp is currently slated to feature 21 players, including players from last season’s roster and the organization’s 2023 rookie class.

Here are the players listed on the Jazz training camp roster:

  • Ochai Agbaji – Guard – Kansas
  • Jordan Clarkson – Guard – Missouri
  • John Collins – Forward/Center – Wake Forest
  • Kris Dunn – Guard – Providence
  • Simone Fontecchio – Forward – Italy
  • Keyonte George – Guard – Baylor*
  • Joey Hauser – Forward – Michigan State*
  • Taylor Hendricks – Forward – UCF*
  • Talen Horton-Tucker – Guard – Iowa State
  • Johnny Juzang – Guard – UCLA (Two-way player)
  • Walker Kessler – Center – Auburn
  • Taevion Kinsey – Guard/Forward – Marshall*
  • Romeo Langford – Guard/Forward – Indiana
  • Lauri Markkanen – Forward – Arizona
  • Kelly Olynyk – Forward/Center – Gonzaga
  • Nick Ongenda – Center – DePaul*
  • Micah Potter – Forward – Wisconsin (Two-way player)
  • Luka Šamanić – Forward – Croatia
  • Brice Sensabaugh – Guard/Forward – Ohio State*
  • Collin Sexton – Guard – Alabama
  • Ömer Yurtseven – Center – Georgetown

The Jazz are scheduled to begin their preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 8. The preseason opener will be televised nationally on NBA TV. Utah and Los Angeles will follow up the preseason opener with a second exhibition against each other in Seattle, Washington on October 10.

Following the two-game series with the Clippers, the Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers. Utah will also host the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL for the team’s preseason home finale on October 16.

The Jazz will wrap up their preseason schedule with a road exhibition against the Sacramento Kings on October 19.

Utah’s regular season opener is at home against the Kings on Wednesday, October 25 at 7 p.m. (MDT). Last season, the Jazz posted a 37-45 record.

You can listen to every Jazz game on KSL Sports Zone, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

