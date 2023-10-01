Utah Jazz Unveil Training Camp Roster Ahead Of 2023-24 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz revealed their current roster for the franchise’s training camp in preparation for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Utah Jazz reveal training camp roster

The Jazz unveiled the roster on Sunday, October 1.

Utah’s training camp is currently slated to feature 21 players, including players from last season’s roster and the organization’s 2023 rookie class.

Here are the players listed on the Jazz training camp roster:

Ochai Agbaji – Guard – Kansas

Jordan Clarkson – Guard – Missouri

John Collins – Forward/Center – Wake Forest

Kris Dunn – Guard – Providence

Simone Fontecchio – Forward – Italy

Keyonte George – Guard – Baylor*

Joey Hauser – Forward – Michigan State*

Taylor Hendricks – Forward – UCF*

Talen Horton-Tucker – Guard – Iowa State

Johnny Juzang – Guard – UCLA (Two-way player)

Walker Kessler – Center – Auburn

Taevion Kinsey – Guard/Forward – Marshall*

Romeo Langford – Guard/Forward – Indiana

Lauri Markkanen – Forward – Arizona

Kelly Olynyk – Forward/Center – Gonzaga

Nick Ongenda – Center – DePaul*

Micah Potter – Forward – Wisconsin (Two-way player)

Luka Šamanić – Forward – Croatia

Brice Sensabaugh – Guard/Forward – Ohio State*

Collin Sexton – Guard – Alabama

Ömer Yurtseven – Center – Georgetown

The Jazz are scheduled to begin their preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 8. The preseason opener will be televised nationally on NBA TV. Utah and Los Angeles will follow up the preseason opener with a second exhibition against each other in Seattle, Washington on October 10.

Following the two-game series with the Clippers, the Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers. Utah will also host the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL for the team’s preseason home finale on October 16.

The Jazz will wrap up their preseason schedule with a road exhibition against the Sacramento Kings on October 19.

Utah’s regular season opener is at home against the Kings on Wednesday, October 25 at 7 p.m. (MDT). Last season, the Jazz posted a 37-45 record.

