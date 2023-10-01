Aaron Rodgers Hugs Zach Wilson, Jets Teammates Ahead Of Sunday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers rejoined the New York Jets and hugged Zach Wilson and his teammates ahead of the team’s Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets hosted the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, October 1.

Before kickoff, the Jets shared that Rodgers was at the stadium to watch the game and support his teammates. According to multiple reports, including the New York Post, Rodgers “spoke to his teammates at the team hotel Saturday in preparation” for the Jets’ game against the Chiefs.

After winning their season opener, the Jets have lost back-to-back games with Wilson as New York’s starting quarter. In Week 3, the Jets struggled on offense against the New England Patriots. Those struggles stirred up a lot of conversations about Wilson’s future with the organization.

A couple of days later, Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show and said that the Jets should support each other through the hard times and not point fingers at each other.

Ahead of Sunday Night Football, Rodgers greeted his teammates, including Wilson, and gave them hugs before they played the Chiefs.

New York’s game against Kansas City is televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

