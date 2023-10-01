On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Chicho Arango Header Gives Real Salt Lake Second Half Lead

Oct 1, 2023, 8:05 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SANDY, Utah – LAFC had dominated possession and scoring chances but it was Chicho Arango finding the back of the net for RSL that got the scoring started.

Real Salt Lake opened the final month of the regular season with a road battle against LAFC at BMO Stadium.

In the 72nd minute, a recently inserted Rubio Rubin lofted a perfect ball into the box as Arango soared in for his sixth goal in the claret and cobalt. It was the second assist of the season for Rubin.

RSL has struggled to possess the ball all night long as LAFC has outshot RSL 15 to 5.

RSL Extends Justen Glad’s Contract

Real Salt Lake has extended the contract of veteran defender Justen Glad through the 2027 season, the club announced on Thursday, September 28. Glad’s contract is now guaranteed through the 2026 season with a club option in 2027.

Glad has spent the last ten years with RSL. He made his debut in 2015 and scored his first MLS goal in 2016. With four games left in the season, Glad has already scored a career-high five goals this year.

“I am extremely grateful to both the Club and to my RocNation representation for working diligently to make this extension happen,” Glad said. “While it’s hard to believe I’ve been in Utah for 10 years, there is still so much more to accomplish. it’s been a dream come true to rise through the ranks of RSL from the Academy to where I am now. It’s been an absolute pleasure learning from all the RSL legends and making lifelong friends here with this club.”

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

