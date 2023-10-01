Local NFL Players Impress During Week 4 Of 2023 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah played during the fourth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 4 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in overtime, 34-31.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-3)

The former Utah defensive lineman had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Arizona’s 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

The former Utah quarterback ran the ball twice for eight yards in Baltimore’s 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Baltimore’s 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (3-1)

The former Utah tight end had four receptions for 27 yards in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 8 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network (Played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London)

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (0-4)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Chicago’s 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-2)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: Bye Week

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (1-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Chicago Bears, 31-28.

Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

The former Utah defensive back had nine total tackles and seven solo tackles in Indianapolis’ 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

The former Utah kicker was 0/1 on field goals and 1/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

The former Utah running back had 18 carries for 70 yards in Indianapolis’ 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Moss was also targeted once as a receiver.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

The former Utah linebacker was inactive for Jacksonville’s 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London.

Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 8 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network (Played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London)

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (2-2)

The former Utah linebacker and the Saints suffered a 29-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

The former Utah wide receiver returned three punts for 38 yards in Philadelphia’s 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (4-0)

The former Utah punter punted once for 45 yards in San Francisco’s 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 8 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (2-2)

The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles and seven solo tackles in Washington’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-3) Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (2-2) Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video



Injured Reserve

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (1-3) Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (1-2) Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-2) Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the New York Jets, 23-20, on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

The former BYU running back had seven carries for 16 yards and one reception for a four-yard loss in Atlanta’s 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

The former BYU linebacker had one pass breakup and one quarterback hit in Baltimore’s 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-2)

The former BYU linebacker had five total tackles, four solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Cleveland’s 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: Bye Week

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-2)

The former BYU defensive back was inactive for Green Bay’s 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

The former BYU defensive back had eight tackles in Los Angeles’ 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: Bye Week

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

The former BYU wide receiver had nine receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 29-23 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. He also recovered a fumble.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (3-1)

The former BYU running back and the Dolphins suffered a 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (1-3)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 21-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (1-3)

The former BYU defensive lineman was inactive for Minnesota’s 21-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (2-2)

The former BYU quarterback was 1/1 passing for 13 yards in New Orleans’ 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hill also ran the ball four times for 10 yards and had one reception for seven yards.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (1-3)

The former BYU quarterback was 28/39 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Wilson also ran the ball two times for 14 yards and lost one fumble.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (4-0)

The former BYU linebacker had 10 total tackles and eight solo tackles in San Francisco’s 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 8 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (1-2) Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) Next Game: Bye Week



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-4) Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (2-2) Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (2-2) Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (0-4)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)

The former Utah State defensive back recovered a fumble in Cincinnati’s 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-2)

The former Utah State quarterback was 23/36 passing for 246 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Green Bay’s 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28. Love also ran the ball twice for a total loss of two yards and a touchdown.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-2)

The former Utah State defensive back played 28 snaps on special teams in Green Bay’s 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Seahawks play the New York Giants on Monday, October 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

The former Utah State wide receiver had four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. Thompkins also ran the ball once for 11 yards and returned one punt for seven yards.

Next Game: Bye Week

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-2)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-4) Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (1-3) Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (3-1)

The former Weber State defensive back had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 8 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network (Played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London)

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles, one solo tackle, and a tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 29-23 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (2-2)

The former Weber State wide receiver had three receptions for 33 yards in New Orleans’ 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shaheed also returned two punts for 45 yards and two kickoffs for 39 yards.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in overtime, 34-31.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (0-4) Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video



Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (2-2)

The former Judge Memorial standout had four total tackles, two solo tackles, and a quarterback hit in Atlanta’s 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (0-4)

The former Orem standout and the Bears suffered a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (1-3)

The former Bingham standout had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Cincinnati’s 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (2-2)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: Bye Week

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (3-1)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers, 34-20, on Thursday, September 28.

Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (2-2)

The former Bingham standout had three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (2-2)

The former Orem standout was inactive for Los Angeles’ 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: Bye Week

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (2-2)

The former Orem standout had one tackle in Los Angeles’ 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: Bye Week

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (1-3)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (2-2)

The former East and Snow College standout had eight carries for 29 yards and six receptions for 26 yards in Pittsburgh’s 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (2-1) Next Game: Bye Week



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (4-0) Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 8 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV



