Local NFL Players Impress During Week 4 Of 2023 Season
Oct 1, 2023, 9:32 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah played during the fourth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 4 Recap
View this post on Instagram
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in overtime, 34-31.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-3)
The former Utah defensive lineman had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Arizona’s 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.
Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (3-1)
The former Utah quarterback ran the ball twice for eight yards in Baltimore’s 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (3-1)
The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Baltimore’s 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (3-1)
The former Utah tight end had four receptions for 27 yards in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 8 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network (Played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London)
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (0-4)
The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Chicago’s 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-2)
The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: Bye Week
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (1-3)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Chicago Bears, 31-28.
Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
The former Utah defensive back had nine total tackles and seven solo tackles in Indianapolis’ 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
The former Utah kicker was 0/1 on field goals and 1/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
The former Utah running back had 18 carries for 70 yards in Indianapolis’ 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Moss was also targeted once as a receiver.
Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)
The former Utah linebacker was inactive for Jacksonville’s 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London.
Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 8 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network (Played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London)
Former Ute and @Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd will miss at least two weeks after getting surgery on his hand on Tuesday.#GoUtes #DUUUVAL #LocalsInTheNFLhttps://t.co/WOJbycNsXZ
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 27, 2023
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (2-2)
The former Utah linebacker and the Saints suffered a 29-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)
The former Utah wide receiver returned three punts for 38 yards in Philadelphia’s 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Commanders.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (4-0)
The former Utah punter punted once for 45 yards in San Francisco’s 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 8 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (2-2)
The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles and seven solo tackles in Washington’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-3)
- Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
- Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
- Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
- Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (2-2)
- Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Injured Reserve
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (1-3)
- Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (1-2)
- Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-2)
- Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the New York Jets, 23-20, on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
The former BYU running back had seven carries for 16 yards and one reception for a four-yard loss in Atlanta’s 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.
Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (3-1)
The former BYU linebacker had one pass breakup and one quarterback hit in Baltimore’s 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-2)
The former BYU linebacker had five total tackles, four solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Cleveland’s 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: Bye Week
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-2)
The former BYU defensive back was inactive for Green Bay’s 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
The former BYU defensive back had eight tackles in Los Angeles’ 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Next Game: Bye Week
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (2-2)
The former BYU wide receiver had nine receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 29-23 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. He also recovered a fumble.
Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Post by @kslsportsView on Threads
Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (3-1)
The former BYU running back and the Dolphins suffered a 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 21-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
The former BYU defensive lineman was inactive for Minnesota’s 21-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (2-2)
The former BYU quarterback was 1/1 passing for 13 yards in New Orleans’ 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hill also ran the ball four times for 10 yards and had one reception for seven yards.
Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (1-3)
The former BYU quarterback was 28/39 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Wilson also ran the ball two times for 14 yards and lost one fumble.
Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
.@ZachWilson had a perfect drive on @SNFonNBC. 💯#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #SNF #TakeFlight #KCvsNYJ #BYUFOOTBALLhttps://t.co/1q7hICrZsW
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 2, 2023
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (4-0)
The former BYU linebacker had 10 total tackles and eight solo tackles in San Francisco’s 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 8 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)
- Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (1-2)
- Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
- Next Game: Bye Week
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-4)
- Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
- Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (2-2)
- Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (2-2)
- Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (0-4)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
The former Utah State defensive back recovered a fumble in Cincinnati’s 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-2)
The former Utah State quarterback was 23/36 passing for 246 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Green Bay’s 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28. Love also ran the ball twice for a total loss of two yards and a touchdown.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
.@jordan3love scored a pair of touchdowns for the @packers in their Week 4 loss to the @Lions. #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #DETvsGB #AggiesAllTheWay https://t.co/1TisTJA7Z9
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2023
Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-2)
The former Utah State defensive back played 28 snaps on special teams in Green Bay’s 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (2-1)
The former Utah State linebacker and the Seahawks play the New York Giants on Monday, October 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
The former Utah State wide receiver had four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. Thompkins also ran the ball once for 11 yards and returned one punt for seven yards.
Next Game: Bye Week
TD No. 1 for former @USUFootball WR @GrandmasterDT. 🏴☠️#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoBucs #TBvsNO #AggiesAllTheWayhttps://t.co/mLz472zYt7
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 1, 2023
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-2)
The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-4)
- Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
- Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
- Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (3-1)
The former Weber State defensive back had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 8 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network (Played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London)
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (2-2)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles, one solo tackle, and a tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 29-23 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (2-2)
The former Weber State wide receiver had three receptions for 33 yards in New Orleans’ 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shaheed also returned two punts for 45 yards and two kickoffs for 39 yards.
Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in overtime, 34-31.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)
The former Southern Utah defensive back had one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans.
Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (0-4)
- Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (2-2)
The former Judge Memorial standout had four total tackles, two solo tackles, and a quarterback hit in Atlanta’s 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.
Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (0-4)
The former Orem standout and the Bears suffered a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (1-3)
The former Bingham standout had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Cincinnati’s 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (2-2)
The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: Bye Week
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (3-1)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers, 34-20, on Thursday, September 28.
Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (2-2)
The former Bingham standout had three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former @BinghamFB tight end @BinghamBaller9 hauled in his first touchdown catch as a member of the @HoustonTexans. #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #WeAreTexans #PITvsHOUhttps://t.co/dfa3XdPk79
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 1, 2023
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (2-2)
The former Orem standout was inactive for Los Angeles’ 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Next Game: Bye Week
Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (2-2)
The former Orem standout had one tackle in Los Angeles’ 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Next Game: Bye Week
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (1-3)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (2-2)
The former East and Snow College standout had eight carries for 29 yards and six receptions for 26 yards in Pittsburgh’s 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans.
Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (2-1)
- Next Game: Bye Week
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (4-0)
- Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 8 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.