Patrick Mahomes: Zach Wilson ‘Played His Tail Off’ On Sunday Night Football

Oct 1, 2023, 9:50 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson received some praise from NFL star Patrick Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

Patrick Mahomes praises Zach Wilson

The Jets hosted the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, October 1.

Wilson played his best game of the season and was mostly mistake-free aside from a lost fumble in the fourth quarter.

Despite a good game from the former Corner Canyon High School standout, Mahomes was better in the closing minutes of the game.

Mahomes and the Chiefs beat Wilson and the Jets, 23-20.

After the game, Mahomes gave Wilson a handshake and hug while the two had a short conversation.

Following the moment between the quarterbacks, Mahomes was interviewed on the Sunday Night Football postgame show.

“Zach played his ass of, man,” the Super Bowl MVP said.

“He played his tail off, he battled. We have a good defense and he made a lot of big-time throws into the windows and down the field,” Mahomes added. “I’ve watched him since his BYU days so I was proud of him to go out there and show out. But luckily, we got the win in the end.”

Wilson finished the contest 28/39 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball twice for 14 yards. Wilson was sacked twice and lost a fumble. The third-year pro posted a rating of 105.2.

Zach Wilson’s Touchdowns

With 10:40 remaining in the third quarter, Wilson connected with Allen Lazard for 10 yards and six points. It was Wilson’s second touchdown pass of the game. After the touchdown, the quarterback scrambled and dove for a two-point conversion.

Wilson’s touchdown and two-point conversion tied the game at 20-20.

Wilson’s first touchdown came with 6:26 left in the first half. The former BYU star floated a pass to the far corner of the end zone and into the hands of Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah. The one-yard touchdown cut Kansas City’s lead to 17-12.

Wilson entered the contest having thrown for 467 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions this season.

With the loss, the Jets fell to a 1-3 record this season. The team has lost its last three games.

New York’s next game is on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

