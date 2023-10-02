On the Site:
Four killed after small plane crashes north of Moab airport

Oct 2, 2023, 5:43 AM | Updated: 5:58 am

FILE PHOTO (Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...

FILE PHOTO (Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

(Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Four people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Canyonlands Regional Airport north of Moab.

Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of the aircraft going into the ground around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Classic Air Medical helicopter located the downed aircraft while crews from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Moab Fire Department and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene.

Deputies said further information would be provided once family members have been notified.

