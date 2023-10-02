On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
North Dakota state senator, wife and 2 kids killed after small plane crashes north of Moab airport

Oct 2, 2023, 5:43 AM | Updated: 2:29 pm

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

BY JOSH ELLIS


SALT LAKE CITY — A North Dakota state senator, his wife and their two youngest children died after a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Canyonlands Regional Airport north of Moab on Sunday.

According to an email obtained by the Associated Press, Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue told fellow senators that Sen. Doug Larsen, his wife Amy and their two young children were onboard when the plane crashed. “They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home,” Hogue said.”They stopped to refuel in Utah.”

Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of the Piper PA-28-140 aircraft going into the ground around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Classic Air Medical helicopter located the downed aircraft while crews from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Moab Fire Department and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash is under investigation. Authorities will hold a press conference at 4 p.m.

Larsen had been serving as a state senator since 2021. He served in the North Dakota Army National Guard and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication arts from Minot State University. His page on the North Dakota Legislature’s site says he and Amy have three children.

