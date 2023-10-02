Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle
Oct 2, 2023, 9:44 AM
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Oct 2, 2023, 9:44 AM
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered in Salt Lake City to network and learn more about the tech industry at this year’s Silicon Slopes Summit.
5 days ago
Seven years after launching to space, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft flew by Earth Sunday to deliver a pristine sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. It’s NASA’s first time returning an asteroid sample from space.
8 days ago
The marketing world has been taken over by influencers. Companies pay them to post about their products on social media – sometimes handsomely.
10 days ago
Five finalists are waiting to find out who won a $1.5 million prize offered by the University of Utah, hoping to fund their innovative plans to help the planet — but only one can take home the money.
11 days ago
Casino company MGM Resorts International says it has restored computer systems at properties across the U.S.
12 days ago
John Grisham, Jodi Picoult and George R.R. Martin are among 17 authors suing OpenAI for “systematic theft on a mass scale.”
12 days ago
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.
Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.