Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Earns Mountain West Recognition

LOGAN, Utah – With a knack for making big plays when his team needs it most, sophomore safety Ike Larsen may need a new trophy case before his Utah State career is finished.

Larsen was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week after his blocked extra point allowed USU to escape UConn with a confidence-building win.

After falling behind by 17 points in the first half, Utah State stormed back. Backup quarterback Cooper Legas led a banged-up offensive line to Utah State’s fourth-largest comeback in program history.

The Aggies held a 34-27 lead with less than three minutes left but USU’s defense was gassed. The Huskies drove 85 yards on nine plays in just two minutes, scoring a touchdown on defensive tackle Jelani Stafford’s second rushing touchdown of the afternoon.

Trailing 34-33, all UConn had to do was kick an extra point to likely send the game to overtime. Instead, Larsen burst through the line for the first extra-point block of his career. He has five blocked kicks in less than two seasons at Utah State.

Larsen ended the game with six tackles and one pass breakup.

In the first five games of his redshirt sophomore season, Larsen has blocked two kicks while racking up 36 tackles, three pass breakups, and an interception he returned for a touchdown against Idaho State.

About Ike Larsen

Before joining Utah State, Larsen was considered a three-star recruit and the 24th-best recruit in the state of Utah by 247sports.com. Larsen was a threat all over the field, winning his second consecutive 4A state championship in 2020. He finished the year with 55 tackles, four interceptions, two fumbles forced, and a fumble recovery. He blocked nine kicks on special teams. Offensively, Larsen compiled 762 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns for the Sky View Bobcats.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Larsen set an Aggie record with three blocked kicks. He was named a College Football News Honorable Mention Freshman All-American and a second-team all-Mountain West selection after recording 33 tackles (19 solo), two sacks, and a team-best four interceptions

KSL Sports Zone’s Hans and Scotty G. named Larsen the No. 25 player in Utah in the annual 60 in 60 series.

Utah State (2-3, 0-1) welcomes Mountain West conference foe Colorado State (2-2) to Maverik Stadium on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 37-39-2 all-time against the Rams but has won the last four matchups. The Aggies are 7-3 in the last ten games and look to move above .500 at home as they enter with a 20-20-1 record on Merlin Olsen Field.

USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

