On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Earns Mountain West Recognition

Oct 2, 2023, 10:29 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – With a knack for making big plays when his team needs it most, sophomore safety Ike Larsen may need a new trophy case before his Utah State career is finished.

Larsen was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week after his blocked extra point allowed USU to escape UConn with a confidence-building win.

RELATED: Blocked Extra Point Allows Utah State To Survive After Second-Half Comeback

After falling behind by 17 points in the first half, Utah State stormed back. Backup quarterback Cooper Legas led a banged-up offensive line to Utah State’s fourth-largest comeback in program history.

The Aggies held a 34-27 lead with less than three minutes left but USU’s defense was gassed. The Huskies drove 85 yards on nine plays in just two minutes, scoring a touchdown on defensive tackle Jelani Stafford’s second rushing touchdown of the afternoon.

RELATED: Utah State Defensive Back Earns Preseason All-Mountain West Honor

Trailing 34-33, all UConn had to do was kick an extra point to likely send the game to overtime. Instead, Larsen burst through the line for the first extra-point block of his career. He has five blocked kicks in less than two seasons at Utah State.

Larsen ended the game with six tackles and one pass breakup.

In the first five games of his redshirt sophomore season, Larsen has blocked two kicks while racking up 36 tackles, three pass breakups, and an interception he returned for a touchdown against Idaho State.

About Ike Larsen

Before joining Utah State, Larsen was considered a three-star recruit and the 24th-best recruit in the state of Utah by 247sports.com. Larsen was a threat all over the field, winning his second consecutive 4A state championship in 2020. He finished the year with 55 tackles, four interceptions, two fumbles forced, and a fumble recovery. He blocked nine kicks on special teams. Offensively, Larsen compiled 762 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns for the Sky View Bobcats.

RELATED: Cooper Legas Finds Jalen Royals For TD After Hillstead Injury

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Larsen set an Aggie record with three blocked kicks. He was named a College Football News Honorable Mention Freshman All-American and a second-team all-Mountain West selection after recording 33 tackles (19 solo), two sacks, and a team-best four interceptions

KSL Sports Zone’s Hans and Scotty G. named Larsen the No. 25 player in Utah in the annual 60 in 60 series.

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (2-3, 0-1) welcomes Mountain West conference foe Colorado State (2-2) to Maverik Stadium on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 37-39-2 all-time against the Rams but has won the last four matchups. The Aggies are 7-3 in the last ten games and look to move above .500 at home as they enter with a 20-20-1 record on Merlin Olsen Field.

USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Must Find A Way To Be More Physical Early In Games

A win is a win but the Utah State Aggies know they have to play better early as they dive headlong in Mountain West play this week.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #16 Rickey Green

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 16 is guard Rickey Green.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kickoff Time, Network Announced For Cal Vs. Utah

Mark your calendars Ute fans, the Cal vs. Utah game on October 14 has a kickoff time and network to watch on now.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State’s Winston Reid Named Big Sky Defensive Player Of The Week

A game-winning pick-six from senior linebacker Winston Reid helped the Weber State Wildcats improve to 3-2.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Upcoming Game At TCU

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will be making a return to Ft. Worth to take on TCU. That’s the next game on the Cougars schedule. It reunites a pair of old WAC and Mountain West Conference rivals in a league once again. This time in the Big 12 Conference. BYU/TCU will take place on October 14. […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYE Week Checklist: What Utah Football Needs To Accomplish During Break

Utah football has a BYE week to go through a checklist of things that need improving before jumping back into a very intense schedule.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Earns Mountain West Recognition