TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Upcoming Game At TCU
Oct 2, 2023, 10:32 AM
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will be making a return to Ft. Worth to take on TCU. That’s the next game on the Cougars schedule. It reunites a pair of old WAC and Mountain West Conference rivals in a league once again.
This time in the Big 12 Conference.
BYU/TCU will take place on October 14. On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced a kick time for the game. It will take place at 1:30 p.m. (MT) and air nationally on ESPN. The radio broadcast will be heard on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).
BYU is currently 4-1 overall on the season, 1-1 in Big 12 play after defeating Cincinnati over the weekend. TCU has jumped out to a slow 3-2 start, 1-1 in Big 12 action as well. The Horned Frogs lost to West Virginia at home over the weekend.
Before taking on BYU, TCU will face Iowa State in Ames this Saturday at 6 p.m. (MT).
Remaining BYU football schedule for the 2023 season
Sept. 2 – BYU 14, Sam Houston 0
Sept. 9 – BYU 41, Southern Utah 16
Sept. 16 – BYU 38, Arkansas 31
Sept. 23 – Kansas 38, BYU 27
Sept. 29 – BYU 35, Cincinnati 27
October 14 | at TCU Horned Frogs
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MDT)
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: TCU leads 6-5
Last meeting: October 28, 2011 – TCU 38, BYU 28 (Arlington, Texas)
October 21 | Texas Tech Red Raiders
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: Texas Tech leads 1-0
Last meeting: October 18, 1940 – Texas Tech 21, BYU 20 in Lubbock
October 28 | at Texas Longhorns
Location: Austin, Texas
Stadium: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: BYU leads 4-1
Last meeting: September 6, 2014 – BYU 41, Texas 7 in Austin
November 4 | at West Virginia Mountaineers
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
Stadium: Mountaineer Field
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: West Virginia leads 1-0
Last meeting: September 24, 2016 – West Virginia 35, BYU 32 (FedEx Field in Landover, MD)
November 11 | Iowa State Cyclones
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: Iowa State leads 4-0
Last meeting: September 28, 1974 – Iowa State 34, BYU 7 in Ames
November 18 | Oklahoma Sooners
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: BYU leads 2-0
Last meeting: September 5, 2009 – BYU 14, Oklahoma 13 (Cowboy Classic in Arlington, Texas)
November 25 | at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: Oklahoma State leads 2-0
Last meeting: December 18, 1976 – Oklahoma State 49, BYU 21 (Tangerine Bowl)
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
