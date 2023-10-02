Weber State’s Winston Reid Named Big Sky Defensive Player Of The Week

OGDEN, Utah – A game-winning pick-six from senior linebacker Winston Reid helped the Weber State Wildcats improve to 3-2.

Reid was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Weber State’s comeback win over Northern Colorado on Saturday, September 30.

RELATED: Weber State Forces Three Late Interceptions To Complete Comeback Over Northern Colorado

Player of the Week! Weber State’s Winston Reid has been named the @BigSkyFB Player of the Week after leading the Wildcats in tackles and the game-winning Pick 6 in Saturday’s win! 👏 @winstonreid43 https://t.co/9pnd8UkP4g#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/bjAiV40fcZ — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) October 2, 2023

WSU trailed 21-7 after three quarters but back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdown drives allowed the Wildcats to tie the game at 21 with 2:28 remaining.

After kicking off to the UNC, Bears QB Jacob Sirmon was hit as he threw the pass right to Winston with nobody near him. Reid returned the pick 40 yards untouched to clinch the victory for Weber State.

PICK 6 @winstonreid43! A 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown! Wildcats lead 28-21 1:46 to play! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/CxKfSeZYec — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) September 30, 2023

It was just the second interception and first touchdown of Reid’s distinguished career. He finished the game with ten tackles and the game-winning 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

For the season, Reid has 54 tackles and is second in the Big Sky with 5.5 tackles for a loss. He is currently tenth in the country, averaging 10.8 tackles per game.

About Winston Reid

A walk-on from St. George, Utah, Reid has played 40 games with the Wildcats since 2017. Listed at 6’1 and 230 pounds, Reid entered the year with 163 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, and 5.5 sacks in his career. Reid

Reid earned preseason All-American recognition and was named the Big Sky Defensive Preseason MVP.

[/related

Following Weber State With KSL Sports Zone

Weber State (3-2, 1-1) returns home where they will host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-4, 1-1) in a Big Sky matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). Fans can watch the game on ESPN+.

Want more Weber State Wildcats coverage? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24