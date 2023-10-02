Kickoff Time, Network Announced For Cal Vs. Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Mark your calendars Ute fans, the Cal vs. Utah game on October 14 has a time and network now.

Utah football is currently enjoying a much-needed BYE week break after a tough loss on the road last weekend against Oregon State. When that break is over, the Utes will then turn their attention to the Cal Golden Bears who will be making their first appearance at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2019.

With any luck, the Utes will be well-rested and ready to finish out one of the toughest schedules in college football in 2023.

When, Where To Watch Cal Vs. Utah Football

When: October 14, 2023

October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. PT

1:00 p.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. PT Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Annual Ute Proud Game

Utah’s matchup with Cal will serve as their annual “Ute Proud” game that celebrates the culture of the Ute Tribe from whom Utah derives its nickname from. It has become a fan favorite event on the calendar since it’s introduction in 2016.

The team will likely don their “Ute Proud” helmets that feature the Drum and Feather logo and usually some striping that features a Ute print as well.

Halftime of the game will feature the Ute Tribe doing one of their tribal dances while sharing the background behind it and encouraging fan participation.

