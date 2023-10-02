Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #16 Rickey Green

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 16 is guard Rickey Green.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Rickey Green’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 16 – Rickey Green

Rickey “Fastest of Them All” Green was a six-foot point guard from Chicago, Illinois.

After failing to catch his stride with Golden State and Detroit in the late 70s, Green joined the Hawaii Volcanos of the Continental Basketball Association.



Utah picked up Green in the 1980-81 season and he instantly stuck. In his eight seasons with the Jazz, he averaged less than 25 minutes per game only once.

He came in and made an instant impact with the ball in his hands. He facilitated for Utah’s wing scorers Adrian Dantley and Darrell Griffith while also finding his own looks with efficient shooting.

During his time in a Jazz jersey, Green averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 1.8 steals on 48% from the field.

Green also made the 1984 All-Star team alongside Adrian Dantley. He posted 6 points and 11 assists in his lone All-Star appearance.

RELATED: The Full History Of Utah Jazz Players In The All-Star Game

Green played a total of 14 seasons in the NBA but only played for more than one year with the Jazz. He played a season or less with 7 NBA teams.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.