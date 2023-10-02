Moab grass fire causes estimated $50k in damage

MOAB — A brushfire in Moab threatened multiple homes and structures on Saturday. Multiple fire crews were successfully able to extinguish the fire but Moab Valley Fire Department said the estimated cost of damages lands at $50,000.

MVFD posted at 3:11 p.m. that they were addressing a grass fire around Shumway Lane on Saturday.

It was later released that the fire spanned an area of about 2.5 acres. The fire was fed by 20-30 MPH winds, so first responders were aggressive with their efforts.

MVFD had brought in help from Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Moab City Police Department, the Bureau of Land Management Fire, and Grand County EMS. Crews worked throughout the night and were able to stop the progression of the fire before any homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a truck that was being prepped for a Halloween parade. The truck somehow backfired and lit the fire. While no homes were damaged, a trailer was completely engulfed and destroyed.

Commenters on MVFD’s Facebook were grateful for the department’s quick efforts to save their homes.