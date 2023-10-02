On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Logan Fano Reveals He Tore ACL On Sack Play Against Oregon State

Oct 2, 2023, 12:31 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Defensive end Logan Fano is out for the rest of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL on a sack play against Oregon State last Friday.

Fano took to X to make the announcement while using a bit of humor in the process. This is the second time the BYU transfer has missed playing time due to an injury.

How many people can say they got a sack and tore their ACL at the same time?! I know I’m finally where I’m supposed to be here in Salt Lake and I’m excited to attack this rehab process again. I can’t wait to get right and play in front of the best fans in the WORLD again.

 

2023 Utah Football And Injuries

It is well-documented the 2023 Utah football team has been plagued early in their season with a rash of injuries. Thankfully, most of them have not been season-ending.

However, Fano becomes the second confirmed season-ending injury for the Utes, joining running back Micah Bernard who was lost after the first game of the season due to a non-football injury.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Logan Fano Reveals He Tore ACL On Sack Play Against Oregon State