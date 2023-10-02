2 killed, several injured in pair of weekend crashes

GREEN RIVER — Two people were killed, and several were injured in a pair of crashes in Emery and Duchesne counties on Sunday, according to state troopers.

The first occurred about 6 a.m. when a Ford pickup truck was traveling east on I-70 between Green River and Fremont Junction in Emery County.

The truck veered off the left side of the road on a gradual right turn then overcorrected to the right. The driver lost control, and the truck rolled off the right side of the roadway.

A passenger, who was not restrained, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

The second crash occurred on U.S. 40 just east of Duchesne at 7:14 a.m. A silver Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on U.S. 40 and drifted into the eastbound lane due to rainy weather, troopers said.

The Hyundai was struck by an eastbound Ford F-250 and split in half, according to troopers. Three passengers in the Hyundai were ejected and taken to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the Hyundai had to be extricated from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was also extricated from the vehicle and treated at a hospital before being released.

Investigators say speed may have played a role in the crash.

Officials had not released the identities of any of the victims Monday afternoon.

A third fatal crash happened Sunday on U.S. 189 near Deer Creek State Park in Wasatch County. One person died when a pickup truck crashed head-on into a semi truck, and the collision snarled traffic in Provo Canyon for hours.