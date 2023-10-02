On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

2 killed, several injured in pair of weekend crashes

Oct 2, 2023, 1:39 PM

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-70 near Green River in Emery county on Sunday. (U...

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-70 near Green River in Emery county on Sunday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

GREEN RIVER — Two people were killed, and several were injured in a pair of crashes in Emery and Duchesne counties on Sunday, according to state troopers.

The first occurred about 6 a.m. when a Ford pickup truck was traveling east on I-70 between Green River and Fremont Junction in Emery County.

The truck veered off the left side of the road on a gradual right turn then overcorrected to the right. The driver lost control, and the truck rolled off the right side of the roadway.

A passenger, who was not restrained, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-70 near Green River in Emery county on Sunday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-70 near Green River in Emery county on Sunday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

The second crash occurred on U.S. 40 just east of Duchesne at 7:14 a.m. A silver Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on U.S. 40 and drifted into the eastbound lane due to rainy weather, troopers said.

The Hyundai was struck by an eastbound Ford F-250 and split in half, according to troopers. Three passengers in the Hyundai were ejected and taken to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the Hyundai had to be extricated from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was also extricated from the vehicle and treated at a hospital before being released.

Investigators say speed may have played a role in the crash.

Officials had not released the identities of any of the victims Monday afternoon.

A third fatal crash happened Sunday on U.S. 189 near Deer Creek State Park in Wasatch County. One person died when a pickup truck crashed head-on into a semi truck, and the collision snarled traffic in Provo Canyon for hours.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

Car accident on US189 on October 1, 2023. (Steve Fisher)...

Mary Culbertson and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

One killed in collision near Deer Creek Reservoir

A crash in Provo Canyon involving a truck pulling a trailer and a semi-truck kills one person.

1 day ago

A June 4, 2023 crash killed two people. Peterson Matheson, 30, was charged in with the deaths. (KSL...

KSL TV

Hearing for double fatal road rage suspect includes witness testimony

Witnesses to a fatal road rage crash along state Route 73 in June, testified in court Friday about what they saw.

3 days ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah cyclist killed in collision with touring bus on mountain road

A Sandy man was killed Friday after a collision with a touring bus.

3 days ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Semitruck driver dies after I-15 crash in Iron County, troopers say

A semitruck driver died following a crash on Interstate 15 in Iron County on Wednesday, according to Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

4 days ago

Heber police car...

Cary Schwanitz

14-year-old girl in critical condition after getting hit by SUV in Heber City

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by an SUV in Heber City Wednesday morning.

5 days ago

police lights...

Cary Schwanitz

Teen girl dies in ATV crash in Uintah County

A 14-year-old girl riding an ATV died when it crashed in Uintah County Monday.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

2 killed, several injured in pair of weekend crashes