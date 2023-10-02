On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jonah Elliss Named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman Of Week

Oct 2, 2023, 2:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss has been a force in 2023 for the Utes and that trend continued in last week’s loss to Oregon State.

There weren’t too many bright spots in Friday’s contest for the Utes, but Elliss was one racking up two sacks, six tackles, and 2.5 tackles for loss. Elliss currently leads the nation in sacks with 7.5 on the year.

The effort earned Elliss Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second week in a row.

Elliss is the first Ute since 2016 to have back-to-back weeks with multiple sacks, making him the clear Mayor of Sack Lake City.

More About Jonah Elliss

The previous week Elliss recorded 10 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks against the UCLA Bruins to help notch Utah’s first conference win of the year.

The junior defensive end joined the Utes in 2021 as a linebacker and made noise early with 15 tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries in Utah’s first Pac-12 Title season.

Elliss has since grown and been moved to the end position where he’s continued to be a critical player for the Utah defense. In 2022 Elliss had the second-most TFL on the defensive line at six to go along with 26 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Elliss’ success and growth as a player should come as no surprise to die-hard Utah fans who will also be familiar with his dad, Luther Elliss, who is a Utes all-time great and current defensive tackles coach.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Anecdotes From Utah Jazz Media Day

The Utah Jazz wrapped up an abbreviated media day on Monday as the team prepares to head to Hawaii to open training camp.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU, West Virginia Make Jumps Entering Red River Week

Week six Big 12 Power Rankings as the Cougars and Mountaineers make leaps.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

All Three Jazz Rookies Healthy After Difficult Summer

After dealing with various injuries over the summer, all three Utah Jazz first-round picks are healthy and excited to begin their NBA careers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 8 Of HS Football Season

Dusty Litster of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the eighth week of the high school football season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Struggling With Injuries As Mountain West Play Continues

Despite being decimated by injuries recently, Utah State players can't afford to feel bad for themselves with Mountain West play approaching.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Offer John Collins ‘Refreshing’ New Environment

Though he's yet to officially take the floor in Utah, John Collins said he was excited for a fresh opportunity with the Jazz.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Jonah Elliss Named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman Of Week