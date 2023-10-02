Jonah Elliss Named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman Of Week

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss has been a force in 2023 for the Utes and that trend continued in last week’s loss to Oregon State.

There weren’t too many bright spots in Friday’s contest for the Utes, but Elliss was one racking up two sacks, six tackles, and 2.5 tackles for loss. Elliss currently leads the nation in sacks with 7.5 on the year.

The effort earned Elliss Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second week in a row.

Elliss is the first Ute since 2016 to have back-to-back weeks with multiple sacks, making him the clear Mayor of Sack Lake City.

More About Jonah Elliss

The previous week Elliss recorded 10 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks against the UCLA Bruins to help notch Utah’s first conference win of the year.

The junior defensive end joined the Utes in 2021 as a linebacker and made noise early with 15 tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries in Utah’s first Pac-12 Title season.

Elliss has since grown and been moved to the end position where he’s continued to be a critical player for the Utah defense. In 2022 Elliss had the second-most TFL on the defensive line at six to go along with 26 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Elliss’ success and growth as a player should come as no surprise to die-hard Utah fans who will also be familiar with his dad, Luther Elliss, who is a Utes all-time great and current defensive tackles coach.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports