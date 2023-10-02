Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU, West Virginia Make Jumps Entering Red River Week

SALT LAKE CITY – As we enter week six of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

All eyes this week will be in Dallas for the final installment of the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma as members of the Big 12 Conference. The two programs look to be on a collision course for Arlington, Texas, and the Big 12 Championship Game, if nothing drastically changes between now and the first week of December.

That’s probably not music to the ears of folks at Big 12 headquarters in Irving. But that’s how the season has played out thus far.

Texas is off to its first 5-0 start since 2009. At the same time, Oklahoma’s offense continues to roll as it did in the heyday of the Lincoln Riley era.

Those two are atop the power rankings once again this week after the Longhorns and Sooners, BYU and West Virginia made big jumps. Both the Cougars and Mountaineers were picked 11th and 14th in the preseason polls respectively. They’ve jumped out to 4-1 records overall and are looking like threats to contend in the upper half of the conference this season.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Week Six

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week six slate.

1. Texas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Texas 40, Kansas 14

This week: vs. No. 12 Oklahoma | 10 a.m. | ABC

2. Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2

Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20

This week: vs. No. 3 Texas | 10 a.m. | ABC

3. Kansas State (3-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3

Bye

This week: at Oklahoma State (Friday) | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

4. Kansas (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Up 1)

Texas 40, Kansas 14

This week: vs. Kansas | 2 p.m. | FOX

5. BYU (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Up 3)

BYU 35, Cincinnati 27

This week: Bye

6. West Virginia (4-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Up 1)

West Virginia 24, TCU 21

This week: Bye

7. TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Down 3)

West Virginia 24, TCU 21

This week: at Iowa State | 6 p.m. | FS2

8. Texas Tech (2-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Up 3)

Texas Tech 49, Houston 28

This week: at Baylor | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

9. Baylor (2-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 4)

Baylor 36, UCF 35

This week: vs. Texas Tech | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

10. UCF (3-2, 0-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6 (Down 4)

Baylor 36, UCF 35

This week: at Kansas | 2 p.m. | FOX

11. Cincinnati (2-3, 0-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 2)

BYU 35, Cincinnati 27

This week: Bye

12. Iowa State (2-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Down 2)

Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20

This week: vs. TCU | 6 p.m. | FS2

13. Houston (2-3, 0-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Down 1)

Texas Tech 49, Houston 28

This week: Bye

14. Oklahoma State (2-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14

Bye

This week: vs. Kansas State (Friday) | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

