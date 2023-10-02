On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Best Anecdotes From Utah Jazz Media Day

Oct 2, 2023, 3:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz wrapped up an abbreviated media day on Monday as the team prepares to head to Hawaii to open training camp.

The Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, October 8 before traveling to Seattle for a rematch on October 10.

While the arrival of John Collins, and the health of the team’s three rookies were the main storylines from camp, here are other odds and ends of note from media day.

Jordan Clarkson Was In A German Bus Crash

In what could have been the worst story of the Jazz offseason, Jordan Clarkson casually revealed that he was in a bus crash in Germany while on tour with musician girlfriend Maggie Lindemann

“[The driver] got sick and almost passed out,” Clarkson said, “the bus swerved off the road on the highway.”

Nobody was hurt in the crash, but the traveling tour was sidelined for the better part of a day.

“I was at a random gas station — I think we were in like Germany,” Clarkson admitted. “We stayed there for I want to say like 14 hours waiting for a new driver.”

Lauri Markkanen Wraps Finnish Military Service

Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen had arguably the busiest summer of any NBA player fulfilling mandatory service in the Finnish military before playing for the national team at the FIBA World Cup.

Markkanen spoke warmly of his time in the military, but not necessarily of the Finnish elements.

“Believe it or not, I’m from Finland but I’m not that happy in the cold,” Markkanen admitted. “We had a pretty cold summer — crawling out of my tent and seeing snow in the first week of May, that was a pretty freezing moment.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Markkanen said they worked on basic military techniques in the Finnish wilderness including time on the shooting range.

Just like his NBA game, the forward said he considered himself a pretty solid shooter.

Olynyk Praises Nash For Canadian Hoops Success

Kelly Olynyk and Team Canada won the bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup and will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 where they expect to be a serious threat to win the gold medal.

After a long history of irrelevance on the international stage, Canadian basketball has surged in recent years, and Olynyk credited Hall of Famer Steve Nash with the county’s sudden success.

“He’s definitely a key piece of the pie,” Olynyk said. “Obviously the [Toronto] Raptors play a big role, Vince Carter was huge. But Nash, in terms of Canadian basketball, definitely.”

Olynyk said he’ll be at the Paris games with Team Canada “one way or another.”

Collin Sexton Back To 100 Percent Health

For the first time in a Jazz uniform, Collin Sexton says he feels 100 percent.

The guard was acquired by the Jazz in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster last summer but was still rehabbing from knee surgery that limited him throughout the year.

“Coming off the injury last year and playing, it was different, I wasn’t able to work out in the summer, I wasn’t able to play,” Sexton admitted.

“But this summer I was able to play as well as lift and get to the goals that I wanted to and I feel great. I’m excited and I plan to play the whole 82 [games] this year.”

Sexton appeared in just 48 games last season with the Jazz, but the team was notably better with him on the floor.

The Jazz were 24-24 with Sexton in uniform last season, and just 13-21 when he didn’t dress.

Kessler Getting Bigger

Though he still looks young, Walker Kessler said he’s getting bigger heading into his second year in the NBA.

“Weight-wise, I’m probably like 255 now, I don’t know what it was last year, but I feel a lot stronger,” Kessler noted. “Jumping, I won’t say a lot higher but I can feel I’m more explosive for sure. Part of this is growing up and maturing.”

Kessler didn’t get many minutes with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup but should be primed for a big role with the Jazz this season.

Romeo Langford Has Several Jazz Connections

Romeo Langford may be fighting for one of the last spots on the Jazz roster, but his connections to the organization are already plentiful.

The fifth-year veteran was drafted by Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics in 2019 where he played three and a half seasons.

And, before Will Hardy was named the Jazz head coach, he worked with Langford for a season in Boston.

“He became my main coach playing in Boston,” Langford said of Hardy. “We always had one coach we went to, so at first it was Joe Mazzulla, but then with the coaching staff switch it became Will, so we became close on and off the floor.

The Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 7 pm MST in Hawaii. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU, West Virginia Make Jumps Entering Red River Week

Week six Big 12 Power Rankings as the Cougars and Mountaineers make leaps.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

All Three Jazz Rookies Healthy After Difficult Summer

After dealing with various injuries over the summer, all three Utah Jazz first-round picks are healthy and excited to begin their NBA careers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jonah Elliss Named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman Of Week

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss has been a force in 2023 for the Utes and that trend continued in last week's loss to Oregon State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 8 Of HS Football Season

Dusty Litster of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the eighth week of the high school football season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Struggling With Injuries As Mountain West Play Continues

Despite being decimated by injuries recently, Utah State players can't afford to feel bad for themselves with Mountain West play approaching.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Offer John Collins ‘Refreshing’ New Environment

Though he's yet to officially take the floor in Utah, John Collins said he was excited for a fresh opportunity with the Jazz.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Best Anecdotes From Utah Jazz Media Day