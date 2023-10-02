Family killed in Utah plane crash landed to refuel near Moab

MOAB — The North Dakota family that was killed in an Utah plane crash Sunday, flew into Canylonlands Field Airport, near Moab, refueled and left again before the family of four was killed.

Officials from Grand County and the National Transportation Safety Bureau spoke at a press conference Monday, the day after the crash that claimed four lives including a North Dakota lawmaker, David Larsen, his wife Amy Larsen and two children. The officials expressed condolences to the Larsen family and said the investigation into the crash is underway.

A NTSB air safety investigator, Fabian Salazar, said the family landed at Canyonlands Field Airport, a familiar sight for travelers on US 191 that takes southbound vehicles from Interstate 70 past Arches National Park and into Moab. He said the crash killed the four onboard when plane “impacted terrain.”

“The occupants landed at Canyonlands (airport), got into a car, went into town, came back from town, at some point did take on fuel and then departed,” he said.

It was not known how long after takeoff the plane crashed.

“We are gathering that information,” Salazar said.

As was previously reported, the family was on board a Piper PA 28 Cherokee,an all-metal, unpressurized engine that is in wide use. It typically has two to four seats.

The NTSB will investigate the crash to determine how and why it happened, according to Salazar. He said the investigation examines three main categories: the pilot, the aircraft and weather at the time of the crash.

Salazar said the investigation into the crash takes approximately 14 days to return a preliminary report with a final report, with probable cause, from about a year to 18 months later.

He asked anyone with information to contact the NTSBWitness@ntsb.gov or call the country sheriff.