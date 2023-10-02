On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family killed in Utah plane crash landed to refuel near Moab

Oct 2, 2023, 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:49 pm

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

MOAB — The North Dakota family that was killed in an Utah plane crash Sunday, flew into Canylonlands Field Airport, near Moab, refueled and left again before the family of four was killed.

Officials from Grand County and the National Transportation Safety Bureau spoke at a press conference Monday, the day after the crash that claimed four lives including a North Dakota lawmaker, David Larsen, his wife Amy Larsen and two children. The officials expressed condolences to the Larsen family and said the investigation into the crash is underway.

A NTSB air safety investigator, Fabian Salazar, said the family landed at Canyonlands Field Airport, a familiar sight for travelers on US 191 that takes southbound vehicles from Interstate 70 past Arches National Park and into Moab. He said the crash killed the four onboard when plane “impacted terrain.”

“The occupants landed at Canyonlands (airport), got into a car, went into town, came back from town, at some point did take on fuel and then departed,” he said.

It was not known how long after takeoff the plane crashed.

“We are gathering that information,” Salazar said.

As was previously reported, the family was on board a Piper PA 28 Cherokee,an all-metal, unpressurized engine that is in wide use. It typically has two to four seats.

The NTSB will investigate the crash to determine how and why it happened, according to Salazar. He said the investigation examines three main categories: the pilot, the aircraft and weather at the time of the crash.

Salazar said the investigation into the crash takes approximately 14 days to return a preliminary report with a final report, with probable cause, from about a year to 18 months later.

He asked anyone with information to contact the NTSBWitness@ntsb.gov or call the country sheriff.

North Dakota state senator, wife and 2 kids killed after small plane crashes north of Moab airport

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Grantsville High School in Grantsville, Utah. (Google Earth Pro)...

Larry D. Curtis

Grantsville High school: ‘Please know everyone is safe’

A heavy police presence at Grantsville High School was an indication of a threat but the school posted on its Facebook page that "everyone is safe."

29 minutes ago

A welcome message to patients from the Receiving Center. (Huntsman Mental Health Institute)...

Brianna Chavez and Mary Culbertson

Mental health receiving center revamped, now open in Salt Lake City

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute's Receiving Center opened again to the public after being revamped with new services and more space. While located on the University of Utah campus, the center opens it's doors to anyone that needs it, 24/7.

3 hours ago

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-70 near Green River in Emery county on Sunday. (U...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

2 killed, several injured in pair of weekend crashes

Two people were killed in weekend crashes in Emery and Duchesne counties, troopers said.

4 hours ago

(Kristen Murphy, Deseret News, File)...

Mary Culbertson

Moab grass fire causes estimated $50k in damage

A Moab grass fire threatened multiple homes on Saturday, caused by a truck that was being prepped for a Halloween parade.

5 hours ago

A West Valley man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend's baby in a disturbing abuse case fr...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

West Valley man admits to killing girlfriend’s child in disturbing abuse case

A Utah man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend's child more than five years ago in a disturbing case of child abuse.

7 hours ago

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

North Dakota state senator, wife and 2 kids killed after small plane crashes north of Moab airport

Four people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Canyonlands Regional Airport north of Moab.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Family killed in Utah plane crash landed to refuel near Moab