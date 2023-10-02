Jack Bouwmeester Named To Ray’s Eight For Second Straight Week

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester has been a force for the Utes on special teams in 2023 and Ray’s Eight recognized it for a second week in a row.

In Utah’s 21-7 loss to Oregon State last week, Bouwmeester proved invaluable once again launching six punts for an average of 43.7 yards and a long of 52 in Corvallis. Two of Bouwmeester’s punts landed inside the 20.

Bouwmeester was a weapon the week before as well, pinning six of his eight total punts inside the Bruins’ 20-yard line. Bouwmeester also had three punts land inside the 10-yard line while launching two punts over 50 yards.

Once again, @jackbouwie is selected as one of the 𝗥𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝟴 for the week 💯@RayGuyAward pic.twitter.com/T5r9Itf8jH — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 2, 2023

More About Jack Bouwmeester

On top of being named to the Ray’s Eight weekly award twice (the weekly award for the Ray Guy Award), Bouwmeester has also earned Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week twice as well.

Bouwmeester joined the Utes in 2022 as their primary punter after transferring from Michigan State and steadily gotten better each game he’s played in.

Last season Bouwmeester averaged averaging 39.2 yards on 39 punts over 14 games.

Just five games into 2023, Bouwmeester is already putting those stats to shame having booted 27 punts for an average of 46.2 yards, a long of 64 and 15 pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Bouwmeester hails from Bendigo, Australia and was rated the No. 6 punting prospect by 247Sports out of Bendigo Catholic College while training with ProKick Australia.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports