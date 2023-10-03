On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Monday’s storm brings inches of snow to resorts, rain to valley

Oct 2, 2023, 6:34 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — From heavy rain in the valley to snow in the mountains, it has been a wild day for Utah weather.

In Little Cottonwood Canyon Snowbird Ski Resort is reporting more than six inches of snow Monday, and it’s still snowing. At the base of Albion Basin hikers visiting to see the vibrant red, yellow, and orange fall leaves embraced the reminder that winter is coming.

“I just climbed yesterday and I’m hiking in the snow today so that’s awesome,” hiker Kathrine Harless said.

“It’s amazing, it’s beautiful,” hiker Robyn Zito added.

For some employees at Alta Ski Resort, the timing of Monday’s storm was perfect.

“Today is actually my first day of the season,” Ted Schumer said. “I brought the snow with me and everybody in the lodge is super excited about that.”

After a record-breaking 2022-23 season, where Alta received 903 inches of snow, there is a feeling of excitement with Monday’s snow. Some even wondered if it was an omen.

“Everybody up here loves to go skiing and you can’t ski without the snow so it’s just a real sign of good things to come,” Schumer said.

Whether it’s a sign or simply just a reminder that winter is on the way the snow brought excitement to the Cottonwood Canyons, it added another layer of beauty to an already breathtaking fall scene.

I think it’s pretty cool,” Harless said.

“I do like it,” Zito said. “And there is more snow up there, it’s just a mixing of the seasons.”

